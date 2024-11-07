ZIPS Car Wash Convostm Hits The Line With University Of Memphis Linebacker Chandler Martin

Get a closer look into his off-the-field personality with ZIPS Car Wash ConvosTM featuring Chandler Martin and returning host Sydney Neely

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash is back with episode 2 of Season 3 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" today in its popular interview-based series featuring Chandler Martin, University of Memphis Linebacker. Memphis Tigers in-arena host and returning ZIPS host, Sydney Neely, tackles questions like his favorite summer Olympic sport, his pick for a Memphis air freshener scent and what's under his driver's seat. This season, student-athletes across the country are answering fan questions and rapid-fire questions all during a car wash at their local ZIPS.

Watch now as we ZIP through the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel with Chandler Martin, Linebacker for the University of Memphis and our Memphis host Sydney Neely as Chandler shares his hobbies outside of football, who he looks up to the most and more.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief

Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash:

"Chandler is very candid in his interview, which is exactly what we hope to capture in this series. 'Car Wash ConvosTM' is an expression of student-athlete personalities' and how the school they attend shapes their career and their personal lives. We're proud to support student-athletes, local universities and our fans as we continue to pull for the home team through our sports marketing efforts."

Who is Chandler Martin? Chandler graduated from Memphis in May 2024 and is currently working on his MBA degree, although he is listed as a redshirt junior in football.

His accomplishments include being named American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week 3 times in 2024 as well as:



Fourth-Team Preseason All-America (Phil Steele)

TSWA Defensive Player of the Week (10/29)

First-Team Preseason All-AAC (Phil Steele)

Butkus Award Preseason Watchlist

Bednarik Award Watchlist Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watchlist



Other awards include:

-

2023 First-Team All-AAC (Phil Steele)

-

2023 First-Team All-AAC

-

2022 Freshman All-America honoree and 1st Team All So-Con while at ETSU

Chandler Martin:

"'Car Wash ConvosTM' is such a unique approach to NIL that it made me proud to partner with ZIPS Car Wash. Filming the episode was really fun and a great opportunity for fans to get a glimpse into my personal life."

Car Wash ConvosTM

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash ConvosTM" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.



