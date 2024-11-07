Veterans Turn To SCORE For Free Small Business Mentorship And Support

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Veteran small business owners across the nation are channeling their military-honed skills into successful entrepreneurial ventures with support from SCORE , the nation's largest volunteer of business mentors. Through SCORE's dedicated Resources for Veteran Entrepreneurs Hub , veterans gain access to free mentorship, training and tools tailored to help them navigate and thrive in business ownership.

"The amount of time that [my SCORE mentors] have poured into me has been life changing."

SCORE client and Army veteran Don Tobul is the Founder of OD Greens, LLC, an Eastlake, Ohio small business that uses hydroponic farming to support mental health counseling and workplace training for other veterans.

Veteran Edward Wheat, owner of Focus Integrated Business Experts (FIBE) LLC, worked with SCORE mentors to grow his business to provide barbering services for the 10,000 soldiers at Fort Benjamin Harrison military base in Lawrence, Ind.

With a strong foundation in hard work and leadership gained from their military service, 35.4% of surveyed veterans are likely to pursue entrepreneurship. However, they report facing unique challenges compared to non-veteran business owners, including navigating complex regulations, building networks, securing financing and attracting customers.

have a business background. When I started with SCORE, I was overwhelmed with the tasks associated with starting my own business. My SCORE team helped me focus on the steps I should take in order to make my vision a reality," said Army veteran Don Tobul, Founder of OD Greens, LLC. Tobul's small business uses hydroponic farming to support mental health counseling and workplace training for other veterans. "My mentors were patient, flexible, and insightful, and they brought a variety of different perspectives to our meetings. I can honestly say that I would not have been able to do it without them."

SCORE has more than 10,000 volunteers nationwide, some of whom are veterans themselves, bringing a unique understanding of the military experience and the challenges veterans face in entrepreneurship.

"I didn't even know what information I lacked until my SCORE mentor entered the scene," said veteran-turned-entrepreneur Tom McMahon, founder of Urban Dwell, a boutique gift shop in Washington, D.C. "Through several initial meetings, we developed a list of critical areas where I needed the most help: finding a location utilizing a leasing agent, creating a reasonable letter of intent, negotiating the lease and ensuring landlord responsibilities were fair and adequate."

Veteran Edward Wheat, owner of Focus Integrated Business Experts (FIBE) LLC, provides barbering services for the 10,000 soldiers at Fort Benjamin Harrison military base in Lawrence, Ind. He worked closely with his SCORE mentors to help secure the contract, and has since expanded to include a barber supply business in the Indianapolis area. Says Wheat: "The amount of time that [my SCORE mentors] have poured into me has been life changing. They kept me focused on building my business. It allowed me to be successful by keeping my foot on the pedal, helping to steer me in the right direction."

SCORE to connect with a mentor and find inspiration from fellow veterans who have successfully launched and grown their businesses with SCORE's support. By searching SCORE's mentor database, veterans can browse profiles or enter their ZIP code to find a mentor at a local SCORE chapter.

"SCORE empowers veterans to transform their dedication and skills into thriving businesses that uplift their communities," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "With SCORE, veterans instantly gain access to a strong support network of experienced mentors, fellow entrepreneurs and valuable connections. Our mission is to build a supportive ecosystem that fuels their growth and ensures their long-term success."

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit SCORE .

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.



Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

