Drug Discovery Informatics Market Projected To Reach USD 8.12 Billion By 2032 | Research By S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Growth of Drug Discovery Informatics is Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine in Drug Discovery. Austin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Analysis: “According to the S&S Insider report, the Drug Discovery Informatics Market size was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 8.12 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.16% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” The rise in demand for Drug Discovery Informatics solutions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors continues to accelerate due to advancements in scientific research and increased focus on cost-effective drug development methods. The drug discovery informatics market is evolving rapidly with companies incorporating advanced AI and machine learning technologies to streamline the process. For instance, in August 2024, a team from Stanford University developed a method that shortens drug discovery from years to months, enhancing precision in molecular targeting. Eurofins Discovery introduced its DiscoveryAI SAFIRE platform in February 2024, utilizing proprietary datasets to predict ADMET properties and improve drug profiling accuracy. Additionally, Google Cloud launched AI-powered solutions in May 2023 to accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine while maintaining robust data privacy, reflecting the increasing reliance on informatics to expedite drug development. These advancements demonstrate how digital platforms are reshaping drug discovery informatics, with Eurofin's platform showcasing the power of proprietary datasets for enhanced accuracy in predictive modeling. By integrating AI-driven solutions, companies are accelerating drug discovery, optimizing efficiency, and driving innovation in the healthcare sector. These developments also highlight the broader trend of using computational models and AI technologies to overcome traditional bottlenecks in drug development.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.16% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers - Rising Demand for Innovative Drug Molecules, Advancements in High-Performance Computing, and Collaborative Efforts

- Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Drug Discovery

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Key Segmentation:

By Workflow



Discovery Informatics Biocontent Management

By Services



Sequence Analysis Platform

Molecular Modelling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management Others

Which segment dominated the Drug Discovery Informatics Market?

In 2023, the Sequence Analysis Platform segment dominated the Drug Discovery Informatics Market with a market share of approximately 35% . This dominance can be attributed to the increasing use of sequence analysis for identifying genetic variations and potential drug targets. By analyzing genetic sequences, researchers can detect mutations, understand disease mechanisms, and identify biomarkers, which are critical in early-stage drug discovery. Leading pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in sequence analysis technologies to streamline their drug discovery pipelines. The integration of AI and machine learning further enhances the utility of sequence analysis platforms, allowing for more accurate predictions and faster analysis, making it a preferred choice in drug discovery informatics.

What are the driving factors of the Drug Discovery Informatics market?



The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms in drug discovery processes has significantly reduced development timelines by predicting molecular interactions and disease pathways, which drives market growth.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D to discover innovative solutions for complex diseases, fueling the demand for advanced informatics tools that enable rapid data analysis and cost-effective drug discovery. There is a growing emphasis on developing drugs tailored to individual patients' genetic profiles, which requires precise informatics tools for genomic analysis and personalized treatment approaches.

What are the opportunities in the Drug Discovery Informatics market?



With the growing adoption of cloud technologies, there is a significant opportunity to enhance data accessibility, security, and scalability in drug discovery informatics, enabling researchers to collaborate efficiently across geographies. Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions are creating new opportunities for innovation in drug discovery, with shared expertise and resources driving advancements in informatics solutions.

Which region dominated the Drug Discovery Informatics market?

North America dominated with the largest market share, accounting for approximately 39% in 2023, driven by substantial R&D efforts in drug discovery. Advanced data mining and analytics tools support the drug discovery and development processes, enabling researchers and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate timelines. The push for COVID-19 drug discovery further fueled growth, with companies offering targeted web services and solutions for each development stage. Notably, IBM's Visual Molecular Explorer in June 2020 used AI for early-stage COVID-19 treatment analysis. Additionally, collaborations like A2i Therapeutics' joint venture with Atomwise and FutuRx in December 2020 bolster research in oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases, driving the market forward.

Recent Developments:

February 2023, Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage company focused on AI-driven drug discovery, announced it received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its AI-discovered and AI-designed treatment targeting Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Drug Discovery Informatics Market is set for substantial growth, driven by advancements in AI and machine learning, increasing R&D investments, and a shift toward precision medicine. The market is further supported by favorable government policies and the rising trend of partnerships between informatics providers and pharmaceutical companies.









