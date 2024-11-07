Tickets On Sale Now For Regal's Holiday Classics Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Advance tickets are now available for the four festive films in Regal's annual lineup of Holiday Classics. Starting on Sunday, December 1, the first matinee showtime on every weekend at participating locations will feature one of the most beloved movies of the winter season for only $5 per ticket.

Regal Holiday Classics 2024

"Attending the Holiday Classics movies at Regal has become an annual tradition for many of our guests, and we are excited to extend the program for another year," said Richard Grover, Head of Marketing at Regal. "On weekends from Thanksgiving through Christmas, Regal will be spreading the holiday spirit through four beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy."

Along with the discounted admission price, Regal Crown Club members will find a specially priced $9 small popcorn and soda combo available at the concession stand of select locations across the country. For additional Holiday Classics information and a list of participating theatres, visit Regal online at REGmovies .

Regal Holiday Classics Schedule:

Elf

on Sun., Dec. 1; Sat, Dec. 7; Sat., Dec. 14; and Sat., Dec. 21

A Christmas Story on Sun., Dec. 8

The Polar Express on Sun., Dec. 15

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

on Sun., Dec. 22

Watch all four Holiday Classics titles by joining Regal Unlimited where subscribers see as many movies whenever and wherever they want. Tickets for the Holiday Classics program are available now for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies .

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,729 screens in 421 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of October 31, 2024. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies .

