EU Textile And Clothing Imports Report 2024: Trends In Prices And Levels Of EU Textile And Clothing Imports In 14 Major Product Categories

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in EU Textile and Clothing Imports, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2024 update provides indispensable insight for any textile and clothing company supplying goods to international markets in general and to the EU region in particular. Also, it is vital for strategists looking to undertake competitor analysis. In this report, Textiles Intelligence reveals trends in prices and levels of EU textile and clothing imports as a whole.
Also, the report analyses trends in prices and levels of EU textile and clothing imports in 14 major product categories, namely cotton yarn, fabrics woven from synthetic staple fibres, fabrics woven from synthetic filament yarn, T-shirts, pullovers, men's trousers, women's trousers, men's denim trousers, women's denim trousers, women's blouses, men's shirts, women's overcoats, women's dresses and women's skirts. The report notes that EU textile and clothing imports fell in value and volume in 2023. There was also a fall in the average price of EU textile and clothing imports, although the price was still at its third highest level on record as the fall came after a significant jump in the previous year.
The EU's biggest textile and clothing supplying country in 2023 was, by far, China. However, imports from the country were down in value and volume compared with the previous year and, as a result, the share of EU textile and clothing imports which came from China fell in value and volume terms. There were also falls in value and volume terms in the shares of EU textile and clothing imports which came from Bangladesh - the EU's second largest supplier.
But there were increases in value and volume terms in the shares of EU textile and clothing imports from Cambodia, India, Tunisia, the UK and Vietnam. Also, there were increases in value terms in the shares of EU textile and clothing imports from Morocco and Turkey, and there was an increase in volume terms in the share of EU textile and clothing imports from Pakistan.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
General trends in EU textile and clothing imports General trends in EU textile imports General trends in EU clothing imports Leading ten suppliers of EU textile and clothing imports
TRENDS IN EU TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS BY MAIN
SUPPLYING REGION
EU IMPORTS OF TEXTILES
General trends Leading ten supplying countries
EU IMPORTS OF CLOTHING
General trends Leading ten supplying countries
EU IMPORTS OF COTTON YARN
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF FABRICS WOVEN FROM SYNTHETIC STAPLE
FIBRES
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF FABRICS WOVEN FROM SYNTHETIC FILAMENT
YARN
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF T-SHIRTS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF PULLOVERS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S TROUSERS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S TROUSERS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S DENIM TROUSERS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S DENIM TROUSERS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S BLOUSES
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF MEN'S SHIRTS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S OVERCOATS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S DRESSES
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
EU IMPORTS OF WOMEN'S SKIRTS
General trends Leading ten supplying countries Best and worst performers Highest and lowest import prices Biggest price movements
