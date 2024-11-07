Food & Beverage Non-Woven Market Size, Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food & Beverage Non-woven Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Material, Product Type, End-Use, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food & Beverage Non-woven Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2025-2030.

The Food & Beverage Nonwoven Market is expanding steadily, driven by the increasing use of nonwoven materials in food packaging, filtration, and processing applications. Nonwoven materials are lightweight, durable, and cost-effective, making them ideal for a wide range of uses in the food and beverage industry. From tea bags and coffee filters to food packaging and hygiene products, nonwovens play a crucial role in ensuring product safety, quality, and hygiene.

One of the key drivers of the market is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Nonwoven materials made from biodegradable and compostable fibers are gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry as consumers and companies alike seek to reduce their environmental impact. The use of nonwoven materials in packaging helps extend the shelf life of food products, protect them from contamination, and enhance their overall appeal to consumers.

In addition to packaging, nonwoven materials are widely used in food processing and filtration applications. Nonwoven filters are essential for ensuring the quality and safety of beverages such as coffee, tea, and juices. The growing focus on hygiene and cleanliness in food processing has further driven the adoption of nonwoven materials, which offer superior filtration capabilities and are easy to manufacture in large quantities. As the food and beverage industry continues to prioritize sustainability and hygiene, the demand for nonwoven materials is expected to grow.

Segment Insights

The packaging segment holds the largest share of the Food & Beverage Nonwoven Market, accounting for around 55% of the market in 2023. The increasing use of nonwoven materials in sustainable packaging solutions is driving this segment. The filtration segment is also witnessing growth, driven by the need for high-quality filtration systems in beverage production.

Geographical Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Food & Beverage Nonwoven Market, driven by the region's strong food processing industry and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in countries like China, India, and Japan. The Americas also hold a significant share, particularly in North America, where the focus on food safety and sustainability is driving the adoption of nonwoven materials.

Reasons to buy this report:



In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Food & Beverage Non-woven Market Product Type: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Food & Beverage Non-woven Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Food & Beverage Non-woven Market.

Detailed Analysis of Food & Beverage Non-woven Market By Material, Product Type, and End-Use Across 20 Countries

Beyond the Purchase: 90 Days of Support

Direct Access to Analysts: Have questions after reading the report? Our expert analysts are just a call or email away.

Customized Assistance: Whether you're integrating insights into your strategy or have questions about market dynamics, our team provides tailored support to meet your specific business needs.

Data Customization Requests: During the support period, you have the flexibility to request additional data cuts or deeper dives into specific areas of interest.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM) Strategic Product Type Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market

Key companies in the Global Food & Beverage Non-woven Market include:



Apextech Fiber Corp

Berry Global Group, Inc.

YI TING

Novipax Buyer, LLC

Ahlstrom Oyj

Zhejiang Tiantai Jierong New Material Co., Ltd.

DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Andritz AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900