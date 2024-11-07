(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Eluting Device Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Product Type, Coating Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drug Eluting Device Market was valued at USD 6.58 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2025-2030.

The Drug Eluting Device Market is growing rapidly, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, which require long-term treatment and drug delivery solutions. Drug eluting devices are medical devices that release a therapeutic drug over time, directly at the targeted site, offering a more localized and controlled treatment compared to systemic drug administration. These devices are particularly useful in treating conditions where sustained drug release is necessary, such as in stent implantation for cardiovascular diseases.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which has led to an increased demand for drug eluting stents. These stents are used to treat narrowed or blocked arteries by releasing anti-proliferative drugs, reducing the risk of restenosis (re-narrowing of the artery). The growing aging population, coupled with lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity, has contributed to the rising number of cardiovascular interventions, thus boosting the demand for drug eluting devices.

Moreover, advancements in drug eluting technologies, such as the development of bioresorbable stents and polymer coatings, have improved the efficacy and safety profiles of these devices, further driving market growth. The oncology segment is also experiencing increased demand for drug eluting devices, as they provide targeted and localized drug delivery for cancer treatment, minimizing the side effects associated with chemotherapy. The ongoing innovation in material science and drug formulations is expected to open new avenues for the market in the coming years.

Segment Insights

The cardiovascular segment holds the largest share of the Drug Eluting Device Market, accounting for around 60% of the market in 2023. The increasing use of drug eluting stents in treating coronary artery diseases is a key driver of this segment. The oncology segment is also growing, driven by the need for localized drug delivery in cancer treatment.

Geographical Insights

The Americas lead the Drug Eluting Device Market, with the U.S. being a major contributor due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and strong focus on medical innovation. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are also significant markets, with increasing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for advanced medical devices.

