Aerospace & Defense M&A Industry To Gather In Beverly Hills, CA For The Annual Aviation Week Network A&D M&A Conference

The program, Nov. 12, will feature leadership and stake-holder perspectives on the M&A landscape and interactive discussions with C-Level executives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ADVISORYAerospace & defense mergers & industry to gather on November 12 in Beverly Hills, CA for the Sixth annual A&D M&A conferenceWHO/WHAT: The sixth annual Week Network 's A&D Mergers & Acquisition conference, in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates. The one-day program, with Gibson Dunn and KPMG serving as the sponsors, will feature leadership and stake-holder perspectives on the M&A landscape, interactive discussions with C-Level industry executives, and will take a deep dive into the commercial and defense M&A arenas.WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., followed by a networking reception.WHERE: The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny DriveSPEAKERS/AGENDA: Agenda is HERE.General (Ret.) John P. Abizaid, retired U.S. Army Four Star General, former United States Ambassador, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Senior Advisor to Lazard, will serve as the keynote speaker discussing“Global Disruptions and the Impact on A&D M&A.” The session will be moderated by Maj. Gen (Ret.) Lee K. Levy, II, Board of Directors Chairman, NDIA Logistics Management Division and CEO, The Levy Group, LLC.Shyam Ravindran, President, Arcline Investment Management, part of a panel on“What's Hot or Not,” in Aerospace & Defense M&A. Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9B in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline invests in niche, technology driven businesses in high value industries such as defense, aerospace, industrial technology, life sciences, energy transition and specialty materials.Dr. Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia, will speak on“Global Hot Spots in a Post-Election World: Implications for A&D M&A.” The session will address prospects for transatlantic defence industry collaboration, geopolitical, economic and trade tensions, and the outlook for U.S. alliances in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.Register: Those interested in joining the conference can register here. The event starts with a networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with sessions from 8:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., followed by a networking reception.About Aviation Week NetworkAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

