Join Impartner At Channel Focus 2024: Exploring Key Insights For Indirect Sales Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Impartner proudly sponsors Focus 2024, bringing together leaders in partner ecosystems to explore innovative strategies and insights.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Impartner , the leader in partner management technologies, is proud to sponsor Channel Focus 2024 , a premier event dedicated to major companies managing sophisticated partner ecosystems. Taking place from November 11-14, 2024, the event will gather leaders from Top Fortune 100 Companies including Microsoft, Splunk, Proofpoint, Autodesk, Smartsheet and more, to share expertise, discuss challenges and drive best practices in partnership strategies.

Continue Reading

Channel Focus 2024 will provide a unique platform for partnership professionals to engage in high-impact learning and peer exchange.

From deep dives in partnership strategies, marketing and sales to forward-thinking sessions on program development and partner communications, participants will discover the latest trends and best practices in partner ecosystems. This conference promises actionable takeaways, career-enhancing connections and an ROI-focused experience for attendees that will bring measurable value to their roles and their companies.

Impartner proudly sponsors Channel Focus 2024, bringing together leaders in partner ecosystems to explore insights.

Post thi

On Tuesday, November 12, Impartner's CMO, Dave R Taylor, will present a session titled "Building the Business Case for an Indirect Model and ROI Validation." In this session, attendees will gain critical insights on how to make a compelling case for the indirect sales model within their companies to quantify its ROI for long-term impact.

"Think of the indirect model as an investment that can accelerate your company's revenue and scalability," said Taylor. "Just like building a bridge, every step in structuring and proving the value of an indirect strategy paves the way for growth and tangible results."

Channel Focus 2024 fosters an environment of genuine peer-sharing and collaboration, enabling partnership professionals to connect with top experts and exchange knowledge on industry trends, buyer behaviors and evolving technology solutions. Participants will not only gain insights that can be implemented immediately but also long-term strategies to elevate their contributions to partner management success.

For more information and to register, please visit Channel Focus 2024 .

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner .

Media Contacts

Lola Phonpadith

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED