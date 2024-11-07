A Special Blend Brews Up New Accessibility Measures, Joins High Point's Inclusivity Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards A Special Blend coffee shop with the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation. To earn this credential, organizations must prove their commitment to fostering an environment that welcomes and includes autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Staff undergo a comprehensive training and certification process to ensure they are equipped to best assist neurodiverse individuals–whether customers or fellow employees.

“A Special Blend is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be trained through the IBCCES and is always committed to pursuing additional continuing education. Being certified through the IBCCES is an important step in our commitment to the disability community,” says Katy Biagini, A Special Blend development coordinator.

A Special Blend's certification adds to High Point's Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) credential, turning the city into an inclusive destination for all visitors. The CAD designation is given to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To learn about all the certified options High Point has to offer, visit .

“This certification is a testament to A Special Blend's dedication to creating a space where all people, regardless of their unique needs, are welcomed and included,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“By joining High Point's CAD initiative, we're thrilled A Special Blend recognizes the importance of offering accessible options not only at their shop, but also around the entire community.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About A Special Blend

A Special Blend is a nonprofit coffee shop located in Greensboro and High Point, NC. Our mission is to enhance and improve the quality of life for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities by providing meaningful employment and skills training within an interactive community. Our goal is to empower individuals and promote a more inclusive society for all.

