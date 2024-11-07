Concrete Market Latest Technology Expected To Reach $972.0 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Concrete is majorly driven by rise in development projects and innovation in technology.

Dynamics of the Market:According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Concrete Market by concrete type, application, end-user and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030, the global concrete market generated $617.26 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $972.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Construction of all infrastructures need concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of ready-mix concrete or precast products & elements. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the market size of the concrete market.Surge in government expenditures for infrastructural development, advancement in manufacturing technology, and requirement for reduced construction time and cost-effective products drive the growth of the global concrete market. However, high initial investment and use of alternative building materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight):Key Segments Based On:Based on application, the reinforced concrete segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global concrete market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-reinforced concrete segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Leading Player:Leading players of the global concrete market analyzed in the research include Votorantim S.A., Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Forterra, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, Sika AG, and Wells Concrete. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the concrete industry.Make a Direct Purchase Discounts! Limited Time Offer: Nov 2024 - Dec 2024:Key Findings Of The Study:By concrete type, the ready-mix concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By application, the reinforced concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By end-user industry, the residential buildings segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.Key Segments Based On:By Concrete Type -Ready-mix ConcreteTransit Mix ConcreteCentral Mix ConcreteShrink Mix ConcretePrecast ProductsPaver Blocks & SlabsBricksAAC BlocksOthersPrecast Elements.FacadeFloors & RoofsBuilding BlocksWallsOthersBy Application -Reinforced ConcreteNon-reinforced ConcreteBy End-User industry -Roads & HighwaysTunnelsResidential BuildingsNon-Residential BuildingsDams & Power PlantsMiningOthersTop Trending Reports:Mobile Concrete Mixer Market -Interlocking Concrete Pavers Market -Request For Customization with This Report:Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

