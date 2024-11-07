عربي


California Housing Affordability Improves From Previous Quarter And Year As Price Growth Ebbs And Rates Dip, C.A.R. Reports


11/7/2024 10:31:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Sixteen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $880,250 median-priced home in the third quarter of 2024, up from 14 percent in second-quarter 2024 and up from 15 percent in third-quarter 2023.
  • A minimum annual income of $220,800 was needed to make monthly payments of $5,520, including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 6.63 percent interest rate.
  • Twenty-five percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $670,000 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $168,000 was required to make a monthly payment of $4,200.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slower home price growth and more favorable interest rates in third-quarter 2024 buoyed California's housing affordability from both the previous quarter and a year ago, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ®
(C.A.R.) said today.

Infographic:

Continue Reading

California Housing Affordability Improves From Previous Quarter And Year As Price Growth Ebbs And Rates Dip, C.A.R. Reports Image

Slower home price growth and more favorable interest rates in third-quarter 2024 buoyed California's housing affordability from both the previous quarter and a year ago.

Sixteen percent of the state's homebuyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in third-quarter 2024, up from 14 percent in the second quarter of 2024 and 15 percent in the third quarter of 2023, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI).

The third-quarter 2024 figure is less than a third of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the third quarter of 2012. Rates started the third quarter on a downward trend but have climbed since bottoming out in early September. With the dwindling chance of another sizable Fed rate cut in 2024 due to a stronger-than-expected economy, mortgage rates shot back up above 7 percent in recent weeks, reaching their highest levels since early July. Rates could still come down before the end of the year, but the odds of a meaningful decline in the next couple months have reduced sharply from where they were three months ago.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $220,800 was needed to qualify for the purchase of an $880,250 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the third quarter of 2024. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance (PITI) on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $5,520, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 6.63 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 7.10 percent in second-quarter 2024 and 7.14 percent in third-quarter 2023. The monthly PITI for a typical single-family home in California dipped from both the previous quarter and the same quarter of last year.

The statewide median price of existing single-family homes in California declined 2.9 percent quarter-to-quarter, due partly to seasonal factors but also a change in the mix of sales. On a year-over-year basis, California continued to record price increases for the fifth consecutive quarter, although at a more moderate pace of 4.3 percent in third-quarter 2024 – the slowest since the third quarter of 2023. With the market entering the off-season, home prices will soften further as inventory rises and competition cools. While slower price growth will ease the affordability crunch facing buyers, recent mortgage rate spikes will continue to be a challenge for many in the remainder of the year.

The share of California households that could afford a typical condo/townhome in third-quarter 2024 rose to 25 percent, up from 22 percent recorded in the previous quarter and up from the 23 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2023. An annual income of $168,000 was required to make the monthly payment of $4,200 on the $670,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the third quarter of 2024.

Compared with California, more than one-third of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $418,700 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $105,200 to make monthly payments of $2,630. Nationwide affordability inched up from 34 percent a year ago. In the third quarter of 2024, the nationwide minimum required annual income was less than half that of California's for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Key points from the third-quarter 2024 Housing Affordability report include:

  • On a quarter-to-quarter basis, housing affordability declined in only three counties and remained unchanged in another three. Forty-seven counties showed an improvement in affordability from second-quarter 2024 as a result of moderate price declines in those counties along with lower mortgage rates during the same time period. Compared to a year ago, 40 counties were more affordable, while six counties were less affordable, and seven remained unchanged.
  • Lassen (52 percent) remained the most affordable county in California, followed by a two-way tie between Glenn and Tuolumne at 40 percent, and another two-way tie for the next rank between Amador and Tehama at 38 percent. Of all counties in California, Lassen continued to require the lowest minimum qualifying annual income ($66,000) to purchase a median-priced home in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Mono (7 percent), Monterey (10 percent), and a two-way tie between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo counties at 11 percent were the least affordable counties in the state, with each of them requiring a minimum annual income of at least $218,000 to purchase a median-priced home in the respective counties. San Mateo continued to require the highest minimum annual qualifying income ($514,400) to buy a median-priced home in third-quarter 2024 and was the only county in requiring a minimum qualifying annual income of more than $500,000. Santa Clara and San Francisco ranked second and third with a minimum required annual income of $476,800 and $396,400, respectively.
  • While housing affordability improved in the majority of counties throughout the state due to higher household income and lower mortgage rates, home prices remained elevated throughout much of California despite softening from the previous quarter. As a result, housing affordability in one-fourth of the counties tracked by C.A.R. either remained unchanged or declined from the same quarter last year. Plumas (23 percent) experienced the biggest affordability drop, falling eight points from the third quarter of 2023. Lassen (52 percent) recorded the second biggest affordability drop, moving six points below the same quarter of last year. Merced (27 percent) and Sutter (28 percent) posted the third worst drop in affordability, with each decreasing three percentage points from a year ago. Housing affordability in California remained near its all-time low across the state and continued to be a challenge for both buyers and sellers.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data .
See first-time buyer housing affordability data .

Leading the way...® in California real estate for nearly 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ( ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
Traditional Housing Affordability Index
Third quarter 2024


Qtr. 3 2024

C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index

STATE/REGION/COUNTY

Qtr. 3
2024

Qtr. 2
2024


Qtr. 3
2023


Median
Home Price

Monthly
Payment
Including
Taxes &
Insurance

Minimum
Qualifying
Income

Calif. Single-family home

16

14

15

$880,250

$5,520

$220,800

Calif. Condo/Townhome

25

22

23

$670,000

$4,200

$168,000

Los Angeles Metro Area

15

13

14

$827,000

$5,190

$207,600

Inland Empire

22

20

20

$590,000

$3,700

$148,000

San Francisco Bay Area

21

18

19

$1,275,000

$8,000

$320,000

United States

35

33

34

$418,700

$2,630

$105,200









San Francisco Bay Area









Alameda

18

16

16

$1,275,000

$8,000

$320,000

Contra Costa

25

21

22

$875,000

$5,490

$219,600

Marin

20

16

18

$1,575,000

$9,880

$395,200

Napa

15

14

15

$975,000

$6,120

$244,800

San Francisco

21

19

21

$1,580,000

$9,910

$396,400

San Mateo

17

16

17

$2,050,000

$12,860

$514,400

Santa Clara

19

16

17

$1,900,000

$11,920

$476,800

Solano

26

24

24

$600,000

$3,760

$150,400

Sonoma

18

16

15

$835,000

$5,240

$209,600

Southern California









Imperial

28

26

27

$395,000

$2,480

$99,200

Los Angeles

11

13

11

$947,480

$5,940

$237,600

Orange

12

11

11

$1,398,500

$8,770

$350,800

Riverside

21

18

19

$635,000

$3,980

$159,200

San Bernardino

27

25

25

$510,000

$3,200

$128,000

San Diego

12

11

11

$1,010,000

$6,340

$253,600

Ventura

13

12

13

$950,000

$5,960

$238,400

Central Coast









Monterey

10

8

9

$950,000

$5,960

$238,400

San Luis Obispo

11

11

10

$940,500

$5,900

$236,000

Santa Barbara

13

9

10

$950,000

$5,960

$238,400

Santa Cruz

14

13

13

$1,319,000

$8,280

$331,200

Central Valley









Fresno

30

28

27

$430,000

$2,700

$108,000

Glenn

40

35

30

$327,000

$2,050

$82,000

Kern

30

30

28

$405,000

$2,540

$101,600

Kings

33

29

27

$375,000

$2,350

$94,000

Madera

31

29

29

$426,940

$2,680

$107,200

Merced

27

25

30

$413,000

$2,590

$103,600

Placer

30

28

27

$670,000

$4,200

$168,000

Sacramento

26

24

23

$560,000

$3,510

$140,400

San Benito

21

18

16

$800,000

$5,020

$200,800

San Joaquin

25

24

23

$572,950

$3,590

$143,600

Stanislaus

29

25

24

$480,000

$3,010

$120,400

Tulare

31

30

30

$380,000

$2,380

$95,200

Far North









Butte

29

27

28

$450,000

$2,820

$112,800

Lassen

52

52

58

$262,500

$1,650

$66,000

Plumas

23

29

31

$520,000

$3,260

$130,400

Shasta

34

33

35

$385,000

$2,420

$96,800

Siskiyou

36

31

34

$312,500

$1,960

$78,400

Tehama

38

34

39

$325,000

$2,040

$81,600

Trinity

34

28

30

$275,000

$1,730

$69,200

Other Calif. Counties









Amador

38

32

26

$416,000

$2,610

$104,400

Calaveras

31

29

27

$485,000

$3,040

$121,600

Del Norte

28

34

28

$420,000

$2,630

$105,200

El Dorado

27

22

23

$665,000

$4,170

$166,800

Humboldt

23

22

23

$439,900

$2,760

$110,400

Lake

35

31

30

$343,000

$2,150

$86,000

Mariposa

27

25

16

$409,000

$2,570

$102,800

Mendocino

18

17

15

$549,000

$3,440

$137,600

Mono

7

5

5

$869,000

$5,450

$218,000

Nevada

26

24

23

$577,000

$3,620

$144,800

Sutter

28

27

31

$430,000

$2,700

$108,000

Tuolumne

40

31

31

$385,000

$2,420

$96,800

Yolo

24

22

23

$615,000

$3,860

$154,400

Yuba

27

25

26

$440,000

$2,760

$110,400

r = revised


Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 6.63% (3Qtr. 2024), 7.10% (2Qtr. 2024) and 7.14% (3Qtr. 2023).

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

