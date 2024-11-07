Triovance Presents Diabetic Foot Disease Treatment To Investors At INCIDE Pharma & Health Tech Booster Program Demo Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triovance, one of eight private company finalists in the highly competitive INCIDE Pharma & Tech Booster Program, will today present its lead therapeutic product, TRV-01, to investors participating in the INCIDE Demo Day. TRV-01 is a genetically engineered skin substitute modified to secrete insulin and VEGF.INCIDE Presentation Details:.Blanca Segura, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Triovance.Presentation Title: Powered to CURE Foot from Within.November 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST.Hotel Sofitel City Reforma, Salon Louvre, Mexico CityINCIDE's Demo Day is attended by prominent venture capital firms and family offices, strategic partners, and industry leaders in the healthcare and technology sectors. Organized by Fundación Incide A.C., the INCIDE Booster Program is an initiative fostering competitiveness, productivity and value creation in science, technology and innovation companies originating in Latin America.“It's an honor to have been chosen as a finalist in the INCIDE Booster Program and we look forward to presenting our innovative therapeutic technology to participating investors,” said Blanca Segura, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Triovance.“More than 120 million people worldwide suffer from diabetic foot ulcers. In preclinical studies, our lead product, TRV-01, improved tissue regeneration, increased angiogenesis and decreased glycation in diabetic foot ulcers. This is the first technology with the potential to cure diabetic foot ulcers from within as they occur-reducing hospitalizations and amputations, lowering treatment costs, and dramatically improving patient quality of life.”About TriovanceTriovance is a late-preclinical stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of diabetic foot disease by curing from within. Its lead product, TRV-01, is an engineered skin substitute, genetically modified to deliver insulin and VEGF directly to wound beds. TRV-01 enhances blood flow and improves cellular regeneration while protecting wounds. A low-cost, non-invasive, scalable solution for outpatient care, it is the only therapeutic treatment technology that cures diabetic foot disease at the source. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn.About the INCIDE Booster ProgramThe INCIDE Pharma & Healthtech Booster by New Genesis is an intensive eight-week program for biotechnology startups, providing tools and insights to raise capital successfully. Through workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions, participants receive guidance from industry leaders to optimize business models, intellectual property strategies and market assessments.Media Contact

