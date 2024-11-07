(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " The MENA Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market Size USD 1,685.36 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 13.3%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $618.65 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,685.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 209 Pages) at:Family/Indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are small amusement parks which is specifically designed to keep the entire family including all age groups engaged at low prices. FEC offer a variety of fun options such as gaming consoles, arcades, video games, indoor playground systems, playground areas, redeemers, skill-oriented machine games, child-driving, and others. These centers also host private events such as corporate events and birthday parties in areas such as malls. The popularity of these centers is growing as it offers different engaging services like food & beverages, edutainment games, AR & VR based games and other entertainment options which are gaining rapid traction in the market. These centers follow different strategies such as gift cards, bonuses, and birthday discounts to attract the customers which is impacting positively on the market growth.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented into visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, application, type, and country. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children aging 0–8 years, families with children aging 9–12 years, teenagers (13–19), young adults (20–25), and adults (aged 25+). On the basis of facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001–20,000 sq. ft., 20,001–40,000 sq. ft., 1–10 acre, 11–30 acre, and over 30 acre. Depending on revenue source, it is segregated into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. The applications covered in the study include arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is differentiated into children's entertainment centers (CECs), children's edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs).Enquiry Before Buying:Country wise, the market is analyzed across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and rest of MENA. The key players operating in the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers industry include Dave & Buster's, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Kidzania, Funcity, SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Legoland, CAVU Designwerks Inc., a Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet), Landmark Group, and Adventureland.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (209 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Benefits For Stakeholders● This study includes the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and MENA indoor entertainment centers market opportunity.● The MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.● Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. Other Trending Reports:1. Asia pacific big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics market :2. MENA Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market :3. complaint management software market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

