Verified Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size and Forecast," This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into market dynamics, technological advancements, and the evolving landscape of the healthcare sector, equipping businesses, investors, and policymakers with the insights needed to thrive in a fast-paced market

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.25% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.53 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.35 Billion by the end of the forecast period. As precision medicine and genomics revolutionize healthcare, the demand for NGS services has surged, driven by advancements in diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and biopharmaceutical R&D. This report is essential for professionals in life sciences, biotechnology, and clinical research looking to capitalize on the transformative potential of NGS services. Key Insights and Opportunities :

Market Forecast & Trends : Gain insights into the projected growth trajectory of the NGS services market, with detailed forecasts segmented by service type, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Competitive Landscape : Understand the competitive dynamics, with in-depth profiles of market leaders and innovators driving technological advancements.

Technology Advancements : Explore groundbreaking developments in sequencing technology, including data analytics, AI integration, and automation, which are accelerating the adoption of NGS in various sectors. Regulatory Overview : Stay ahead of compliance and regulatory changes affecting NGS applications, crucial for stakeholders navigating this highly regulated environment. Why This Report Matters for Industry Leaders: The NGS services market is rapidly evolving, with applications expanding across oncology, genetic disease screening, and drug discovery. Our report enables leaders to make impactful decisions by uncovering hidden opportunities in this high-growth market. This essential resource provides actionable intelligence for leveraging NGS services to drive advancements and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~21.25% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED

Service Type

Technology

Application End-User

REGIONS COVERED

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

KEY PLAYERS Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ARUP Laboratories, Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (abm), Novogene Co, Ltd., Azenta Life Sciences (GENEWIZ), NanoString, Illumina, Inc., PacBio, Veritas, BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Gene by Gene Ltd., Lucigen Corporation CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Overview

Growing Demand for Precision Medicine: The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is driven by the increasing use of precision medicine, necessitating comprehensive genetic analysis for tailored treatment. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) provides rapid, high-precision sequencing crucial for targeted therapeutics, particularly in oncology and uncommon disorders. This trend allows healthcare practitioners and researchers to make accurate, data-driven decisions, increasing the need for NGS services and propelling significant market growth.

Advancements in NGS Technologies:

Technological advancements, including the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in sequencing data analysis, are expediting the uptake of NGS services. These developments diminish expenses and enhance the efficiency and scalability of sequencing operations, rendering NGS services more accessible to a wider array of businesses, including pharmaceuticals and agrigenomics. The ongoing enhancements in speed, precision, and cost-effectiveness of NGS technology strengthen the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market.

Expanding Applications Across Industries: The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is extending beyond healthcare into several sectors, including agriculture, forensics, and environmental studies. Next-generation sequencing facilitates accurate examination of genetic material, assisting agricultural enterprises in augmenting crop quality and forensic science in refining DNA profiling. The expanded application base generates new revenue prospects and cultivates collaborations with NGS providers, hence accelerating market growth by broadening the addressable market for NGS services.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

High Initial Investment Costs : Despite technical progress, the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market encounters obstacles due to the substantial initial expenses related to the deployment of NGS systems and technology. For small to medium-sized enterprises, these costs might be a substantial obstacle to entrance, hindering widespread adoption. The substantial initial investment may hinder market expansion, especially in areas with financial limitations, hence diminishing access to NGS services across many applications.

Complex Regulatory Landscape:

The intricate regulatory framework surrounding genomic data, privacy, and diagnostic applications presents a challenge to the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market. Adherence to rigorous international laws, especially in clinical environments, elevates operational expenses and postpones the launch of new services. Regulatory obstacles can impede growth, since organizations may be compelled to commit extra resources to fulfill compliance mandates, hence potentially constraining innovation and market expansion.

Limited Skilled Workforce:

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is hindered by a deficiency of proficient individual's adept at managing intricate sequencing technology and data analysis. Next-generation sequencing necessitates proficiency in bioinformatics and genomic analysis; nevertheless, the existing talent pool may be insufficient to satisfy the increasing demand. The skill gap can impede growth by prolonging project deadlines and diminishing service quality, hence affecting the scalability of NGS services and hindering their adoption across industries.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, propelled by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, substantial research and development investments, and a robust presence of major industry participants. The United States, through its extensive integration of genomes in precision medicine and pharmaceutical development, enhances market innovation and accessibility. This regional supremacy facilitates expedited technological integration and competitive pricing, hence augmenting market expansion. This leadership places North America as a pivotal hub, drawing international alliances and investments.

Key Players

The "Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ARUP Laboratories, Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (abm), Novogene Co, Ltd., Azenta Life Sciences (GENEWIZ), NanoString, Illumina, Inc., PacBio, Veritas, BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Gene by Gene Ltd., Lucigen Corporation.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market into Service Type ̧ Technology, Application, End-User and Geography.



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Service Type:



Exome Sequencing



Targeted sequencing



Custom Gene Panels



Whole Genome Sequencing



De Novo Sequencing



RNA-Seq



CHiP-Seq



Methyl-Seq

Others

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Technology:



Sequencing by Synthesis



Nanopore Sequencing



Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Application:



o Diagnostics



o Drug Discovery & Development



o Oncology



o Agriculture & Animal Research



o Functional Genomics

o Others

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institution

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Geography

North America









U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Visualize Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

