PETVET CARE CENTERS DONATES $485,000 TO SUPPORT NOT ONE MORE VET AND THEIR MISSION TO TRANSFORM MENTAL WELLNESS IN THE VETERINARY INDUSTRY

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetVet Care Centers (PetVet), a leading of 450 veterinary practices across the United States, has donated $485,000 to support Not One More Vet (NOMV), a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming mental wellness in the veterinary profession. This significant contribution highlights PetVet's commitment to partnering with NOMV to expand mental resources, education, and support for veterinary professionals nationwide.

Veterinary professionals face distinct mental health challenges, often stemming from the demands of their profession. NOMV addresses these challenges by offering resources and community support through peer-to-peer support groups, educational programs, financial aid, and more. Together, PetVet and NOMV aim to promote a culture of wellness that empowers veterinary teams to thrive.

"This partnership is a natural evolution for us," said Cheryl Penava, Chief People Officer at PetVet. "As a company dedicated to caring for animals, it's equally important for us to care for our team members' well-being. That's why we established a dedicated Wellbeing Team to support mental health initiatives. Our goal is to create a culture where every team member feels valued and supported to bring their best selves to work every day."

Dr. Mariana Crumley, PetVet's Chief Veterinary Advisor, added, "I'm proud to see PetVet actively supporting mental health awareness and solutions. As a practicing veterinarian in a large hospital, I witness the daily struggles our colleagues face. While we strive to support one another, it's not always enough. PetVet's initiative to lead this change for the entire veterinary profession makes me and my team feel truly supported as medical professionals. Thank you, PetVet and NOMV!"

Gino Volpacchio, PetVet Care Centers Chairman & CEO, emphasized, "At PetVet, the health and wellbeing of our veterinary teams and staff is a core value. We recognize the incredible work NOMV does to promote mental health in our industry, and we're proud to partner with them to provide resources that directly impact the lives of veterinary professionals. Together, we aim to build a resilient and supportive culture within the veterinary field."

Dr. Brian Bourquin, Board President at Not One More Vet, expressed gratitude for the partnership: "We are immensely thankful for PetVet's generous contribution and their commitment to our mission. This support will enable NOMV to expand our reach, help more veterinary professionals, and continue our initiatives for sustainable mental wellness in the industry. Together with PetVet, we can effectively address the unique mental health needs of veterinary teams and make a lasting difference."

About PetVet Care Centers

PetVet Care Centers is a leading network of veterinary hospitals committed to compassionate, high-quality care for pets across the United States. PetVet owns and operates 450 General Practice, ER/Specialty and Equine hospitals in 39 states. It provides robust business support that empowers local leaders, enabling its practices to prioritize exceptional patient care while upholding their unique values and legacy. The company is equally dedicated to team wellbeing, exemplified by initiatives like the PetVet Wellbeing Group, which is focused on providing comprehensive mental health support and resources for its 12,000 team members, including more than 3,000 DVMs.

About Not One More Vet (NOMV)

NOMV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving mental wellness in the veterinary profession. NOMV supports veterinary professionals worldwide through peer support, educational programming, mentorship, financial grants, and workplace wellness certification programs. NOMV envisions a profession that honors and sustains the mental wellbeing of all veterinary professionals, empowering them to thrive in their commitment to animal care.

