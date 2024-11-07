USX Cyber Revolutionizes Cybersecurity Pricing With The All-Inclusive GUARDIENT XDRTM Platform And SOC-As-A-Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USX has unveiled a transformative all-in-one pricing model for its GUARDIENTTM Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, which consolidates all essential cybersecurity tools and monitoring services into one accessible package. This model provides powerful features, including real-time threat detection and response, security information event management, AI-powered insights, automated incident response, and much

more

- without costly add-ons, a-la-carte options, or multiple cybersecurity tools.

"GUARDIENT

is 'Truly One of One.' No one else combines this level of coverage, range of capabilities, adaptability, innovation, and simplicity. GUARDIENT's

primary capabilities include XDR, EDR, MDR, SIEM, SOAR, AI, AV, application allow/deny, removable media allow/deny, vulnerability scanning, configuration management, and phishing simulation. Our all-in-one pricing underscores that value." said Rod Volz, Chief Growth Officer. "No more fragmented pricing, and no unnecessary decisions-just relentless security. Our simplified model eliminates hidden costs and gives clients unmatched protection and value."

GUARDIENT's

unified end-to-end platform with its single-pane-of-glass console empowers MSPs and the clients they serve to move away from complex, disparate tool-heavy setups. "Not only does GUARDIENT

simplify everything – it covers everything from endpoints to cloud platforms and any networked device. Cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP), office productivity suites, MS 365, SaaS applications, containers, IoT and OT-- We cover all of it. And, GUARDIENT

works uniformly across all of your OS's, including Windows, Linux, and Mac. GUARDIENT

will even integrate with your favorite security tool(s) if you aren't ready to replace it." said Cole McKinley, Chief Technology Officer. By consolidating cybersecurity capabilities, GUARDIENT

eliminates tool sprawl, closes security gaps, and reduces the operational load on organizations.

Key Benefits of GUARDIENT XDR and SOC-as-a-Service :



All-in-One Unified Cybersecurity Solution : GUARDIENT

XDR coupled with 24x7 SOC-as-a-Service provides MSPs with a singular, one-stop solution.

Transparent, Simple Pricing : Our transformative single price includes all essential security tools, and monitoring and response services, avoiding costly extras.

Enhanced Protection : AI-powered threat detection and automated response provide strong, real-time defense, for all environments and systems.

Ease of Use : A user-friendly interface and X-MattersTM playbooks, our GUARDIENT

WatchDesk simplifies security management.

Cost Efficiency : Reduces reliance on multiple tools and specialized staff, cutting operational and training costs. Seamless Deployment and Scalability : Simple, easy deployment and built to grow with your business, continually adapting to evolving threats with ease.

With simple, all-in-one pricing, USX Cyber solidifies its position as having the most comprehensive and advanced cybersecurity solution available to MSPs today.

About USX Cyber:

USX Cyber safeguards American businesses with leading-edge cybersecurity solutions. Our unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and robust security enables businesses and their customers to proactively defend against evolving cyber threats.

For more information on GUARDIENT

and to get a quote or become a partner, please visit USX Cyber's website

or contact:

Rod Volz

Chief Growth Officer, USX Cyber

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (828) 974-8696

SOURCE USX Cyber

