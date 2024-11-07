(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedro Martinez-Clark, MD,

FACC, a renowned Harvard-trained cardiologist and founder of Amavita Heart and VascularTM, has joined forces with LimFlow® to offer an innovative solution for patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). This partnership with Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark follows the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the

LimFlow® System, a minimally invasive designed to save limbs and improve the quality of life for patients who have exhausted all other revascularization options and are at risk of major amputation.

The most severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) is CLTI, affecting millions of Americans, causing reduced blood flow to the extremities, leading to chronic pain, festering wounds, and, often, amputations. LimFlow® is a groundbreaking transcatheter arterialization of deep veins (TADV) system that offers new hope for patients by reestablishing blood flow in deep veins, helping to heal wounds, reducing pain, and, most importantly, preventing limb loss. It is also the first and only FDA approved purpose-built TADV system.

"As a physician dedicated to treating PAD and preventing amputations, I am excited to partner with LimFlow® and bring this groundbreaking technology to my patients," said Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark. "Many of the individuals who suffer from CLTI are underserved and have no remaining options, facing the life-changing reality of amputation. With the LimFlow® System, we can restore blood flow to their limbs, dramatically improving their prognosis and overall quality of life."

The FDA's approval of the LimFlow® System is based on positive clinical results from the PROMISE II pivotal trial, which demonstrated that 76 percent of "no-option" CLTI patients could avoid amputation and experienced significant wound healing and pain relief. The LimFlow® System is now the only FDA-approved device for TADV and is expected to significantly impact how physicians approach advanced CLTI cases.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Martinez-Clark join us in our mission to provide life-saving treatments for patients at risk of limb loss," said Dan Rose, CEO of

LimFlow®. "Dr. Martinez-Clark's expertise in PAD treatment and his commitment to underserved communities perfectly align with LimFlow's goal of expanding access to this innovative procedure, giving hope to patients who previously had none."

Dr. Martinez-Clark has long been at the forefront of cardiovascular care in South Florida. In 2017, he founded Amavita Heart and VascularTM, an advanced practice specializing in comprehensive cardiovascular treatments focusing on minimally invasive techniques. Through its nonprofit arm, the Amavita Foundation, he also launched the Miami Initiative to Stop Amputations (MISA), to reduce non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in Miami-Dade County by 20 percent over the next decade. MISA focuses on educating healthcare providers and the public about PAD, empowering early detection and intervention to prevent amputations.

Amavita's state-of-the-art facilities allow Dr. Martinez-Clark and his team to perform ambulatory procedures and outpatient laboratory services that address various cardiovascular conditions, from coronary artery disease to arrhythmias and chronic venous insufficiency. The addition of the LimFlow® System to its suite of treatment options positions Amavita as a leader in the fight against PAD and its most severe complication, CLTI.

Dr. Martinez-Clark's contributions to healthcare extend beyond his medical practice. As a volunteer educator with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, he has worked to raise awareness about cardiovascular health in minority communities, empowering individuals to take control of their heart health.

This partnership with LimFlow® marks a new chapter in Dr. Martinez-Clark's journey to prevent amputations and save lives. It ensures that patients with CLTI have access to the latest, most advanced treatments.

To learn more about Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark and Amavita Heart and Vascular HealthTM, or to schedule an appointment, please visit Amavita or call (305) 249-5666. Learn more about LimFlow® at: LimFlow .

About Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark and Amavita Heart and Vascular HealthTM

Amavita Heart and Vascular Health TM

is a comprehensive cardiovascular practice founded in 2017 by Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, an interventional cardiologist with ample experience in heart disease and peripheral vascular interventions. Although Amavita Heart and Vascular Health TM

is affiliated with the Jackson Memorial Hospital System and Mercy Hospital in Miami-Dade County, Amavita manages its work independently.

About LimFlow

LimFlow® is a medical technology company focused on transforming the treatment of chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI) through innovative, minimally invasive solutions that restore blood flow and prevent amputations.

SOURCE Amavita Heart & Vascular Health

