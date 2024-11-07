Tim Prior Tapped By Official Community To Spearhead International Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Official Community , a premier connecting talent with their fan base, is excited to announce that Tim Prior, a seasoned leader in the and entertainment industry, has joined forces with the company to spearhead its international business development and initiatives. Prior will spearhead the company's international business development and creative initiatives, bringing with him extensive expertise in crafting innovative and engaging content for top-tier brands and artists.With over 50 years of experience in the global entertainment industry, he will assist Official Community in expanding its international reach and forming strategic partnerships across key global markets. Forging relationships with top talent and brands to more effectively engage, manage and monetize their global fan base.Official Community is a leading platform specializing in fan engagement and artist-branded e-commerce for the music, sports, and entertainment industries. Prior is bringing to the company a wealth of experience and expertise to support its international business development initiatives.A seasoned entertainment entrepreneur, he has an extensive career that spans artist management, record and publishing company operations, and digital service development. Having worked in both London and Los Angeles, Prior has structured and developed international business opportunities for a wide range of clients. His background includes serving in executive and board roles for major industry players like BMG (UK) and the UK Music Managers Forum.In this new capacity, he will utilize his vast network of international connections to help grow the company's client base, which includes high-profile artists, event producers, and digital content distributors. His focus will be on identifying and managing new business opportunities across Europe, Asia, and emerging markets, while also advising on strategies to strengthen Official Community's global presence.“Tim brings a wealth of experience and invaluable relationships that will play an important role in helping us navigate new territories and grow our international footprint,” said Ron Thomson, CEO of Official Community.“His deep understanding of the entertainment landscape and proven success in global business development will be a tremendous asset to both our company and our clients as we look toward the future of fan engagement.”Throughout his career, Prior has co-founded multiple software and digital service companies in areas such as media downloads, streaming, ticketing, and content distribution. He is currently the co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of experiential exhibition venue company Big Black Box and also provides business development support to EMMWP and Edenbridge Asia.“I'm excited to work with Official Community during this dynamic period of growth,” said Tim.“I look forward to helping the company seize new international opportunities and building upon its strong relationships with partners across the globe.”Through this collaboration with Tim Prior, Official Community is well-positioned to enhance its global reach, providing innovative fan engagement solutions and driving new opportunities for clients and partners worldwide.About Official CommunityOfficial Community is a premier platform offering fan engagement and artist-branded e-commerce solutions for the music, sports, and entertainment industries. By creating customized digital experiences, Official Community connects artists, athletes, and entertainers with their global fan base, driving meaningful interactions and new revenue opportunities.

