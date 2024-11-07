CASA FINANCE Heads To Las Vegas For The American Association Of Private Lenders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Finance Group, a national private commercial lender, today announced we will be at the American Association of Private Lenders event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on November 10th and 11th.

Continue Reading

The Casa Finance team provides bridge loans to qualified real estate investors nationwide. Casa Finance is working in concert with Baseline, a leading software company that equips private lenders with tools and to scale their operations and grow their businesses. "Working directly with the developers at Baseline has been a terrific experience, they truly understand the marketplace and the platform they provide makes running our lending business efficiently and allows us to focus on our goal of providing exemplary customer service," said Casa Partner, Steven Bettinger. Bettinger added, "We will be on an industry panel at the event led by Shayne Wali, CEO of Baseline at the American Association of Private Lenders event."

Casa Finance American Association of Private Lenders

Post thi

"We are pleased and privileged to be working with the experienced team at Casa Finance, they have been direct lenders for decades, successfully providing the capital on thousands of loans and their insight on what the customers' need has been extremely valuable to our development," said Baseline CEO, Shayne Wali.

About Casa Finance:

Casa Finance is an asset backed lender that provides real estate professionals with investment capital. Casa Finance is flexible and caters to professional "fix and flip" and rehabilitation specialists. The Casa Finance team has successfully completed thousands of transactions and has an underwriting process that allows for fast and efficient financing.



For additional information, please visit Casa Finance's website at:

SOURCE Casa Finance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED