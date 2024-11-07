(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Lending 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital lending market is forecasted to grow by USD 34.56 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.63% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by use of advanced technologies in lending process, emergence of digitalization, and increasing migration to smart urban cities.

The report on the digital lending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The digital lending market is segmented as below:

By Component



Solution Service

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in adoption of cloud-based digital lending servicing software offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the digital lending market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid boost in consumption-led credit products and instantaneous loan and approval procedure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital lending market covers the following areas:



Digital lending market sizing

Digital lending market forecast Digital lending market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital lending market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Abrigo

ARGO Data Resource Corp.

Built Technologies Inc.

CoreLogic Inc.

CU Direct Corp.

Decimal technologies

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

First American Financial Corp.

Fiserv Inc.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Juris Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Sigma Infosolutions

Tavant

Temenos AG

UAB HES Europe Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

