Westland Insurance Acquires P&C Brokerage MSP Insurance

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired MSP Insurance Corp. (operating as Mitchell Sandham Pastor Insurance Brokers) effective November 1. The acquisition of this P&C brokerage marks Westland's third partnership in Ontario this year, reinforcing the organization's strategic growth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

MSP Insurance is a Mississauga-based brokerage that has served the GTA since 1957. Their team of experienced brokers is dedicated to offering personalized quality service, including professional insurance advice, ongoing policy maintenance, and claims support.

“We're thrilled to welcome MSP Insurance to the Westland team,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland's President & CEO.“As we continue our growth journey across Eastern Canada, we feel privileged to join forces with this outstanding brokerage, in no small part due to their tremendous leadership and passionate employees. We're looking forward to working with their team to continue serving Mississauga and make a difference in the lives of their clients.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

