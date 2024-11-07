Emoeba Group Acquires Traction Consulting, An IT Exchangenet Transaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Traction Consulting acquired by Emoeba Group

Emoeba Group has successfully acquired Traction Consulting Group, advised by IT ExchangeNet.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emoeba Group , which specializes in acquiring owner-founded, profitable and scalable Tech consulting firms, has acquired Traction Consulting Group, a CRM and ERP solutions provider.The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet , a global leader in mid-market M&A firm focusing on MSPs, MSSPs, as well as leading partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and ServiceNow.Emoeba Group Managing Partner, Mac McAdams said,“Today marks an exciting milestone for Emoeba as we welcome Traction Consulting to our family. This acquisition is the first step in our strategic growth plan towards our aim of being a leading provider of digital transformation solutions. We look forward to leveraging Traction's deep expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients.”According to Joe Wichowski, President at Traction Consulting,“IT ExchangeNet has a vast network of Microsoft and Salesforce buyers. They are disciplined in their approach and attracted dozens of qualified buyers who made competitive and market rate offers for Traction. I was very satisfied with my experience.”About Emoeba GroupEmoeba specializes in helping owner-founded tech consulting firms scale to new heights. With a focus on firms generating between $1.5M to $6M in revenue, Emoeba offers a seamless exit strategy for founders, while ensuring the continued growth and success of their business. By leveraging deep industry expertise and resources, the firm grows acquired companies, providing additional financial upside for owners, creating new opportunities for employees, and maintaining high-quality services for customers.About Traction ConsultingFounded in 1999, Traction Consulting is a CRM and ERP solutions provider. Traction delivers exceptional value by integrating and optimizing digital transformation tools to drive business success. With over 20 years of expertise, Traction focuses on leveraging platforms like Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Salesforce, Odoo ERP, and Power BI to support a wide range of industries.About IT ExchangeNet:Founded in 1998, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and Digital Marketing decision-makers, we identify strategic matches for sellers valued under $30 million. IT ExchangeNet has been honored as one of Axial's Top 25 Lower Middle Market Technology M&A firms in the United States and among the Top 25 Business Services M&A Firms.

