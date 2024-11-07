CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Research Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CC chemokine receptor type 5 market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The CC chemokine receptor type 5 market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as increased government funding, collaborations in research and development (R&D), public health campaigns, public-private partnerships, and the discovery of CCR5.



The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, the ongoing prevalence of HIV/AIDS, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, economic incentives, rising demand for healthcare services, and overall economic growth. Major trends expected during this period include expanded research on cancer treatments, development of combination therapies, advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and an increase in clinical trials.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the CC chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) market. Chronic diseases are becoming more common due to factors such as an aging population and increasing rates of lifestyle-related issues such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and obesity. CCR5 plays a crucial role in chronic diseases such as HIV, where it acts as a coreceptor, allowing the virus to enter and infect immune cells, thus contributing to disease progression. For example, in October 2023, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, a global initiative based in Switzerland, reported that in 2021, approximately 38.7 million people were living with HIV, which increased to 39 million in 2022. During 2022, there were 1.3 million new HIV infections. Consequently, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is fueling growth in the CCR5 market.

Companies in the CCR5 market are focusing on developing new drugs, such as CCR5 antagonists, to maintain a competitive edge. CCR5 antagonists are medications that block the CCR5 receptor on immune cells, preventing certain pathogens such as HIV from binding and entering these cells, thereby inhibiting infection and influencing immune responses. For instance, in February 2024, CytoDyn Inc., a US-based biotechnology firm, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted the clinical hold on leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist also known as PRO 140. This approval allows CytoDyn to proceed with its planned clinical trial to evaluate leronlimab's effects on chronic inflammation. Leronlimab shows potential for treating various health conditions, including HIV and cancer, due to its ability to target multiple diseases.

In October 2022, Amgen Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired ChemoCentryx for approximately $3.7 billion. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing Amgen's portfolio in inflammation and nephrology by incorporating ChemoCentryx's innovative therapeutics, such as TAVNEOS (avacopan), into its product lineup. ChemoCentryx is a US-based company specializing in CCR5-related medicines.

Major companies operating in the cc chemokine receptor type 5 market are Pfizer Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Avexa Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Abcam Limited, BioLegend Inc., R&D Systems Inc, American Gene Technologies International Inc, NSJ Bioreagents, Cytodyn Inc., Affinity Biosciences.

North America was the largest region in the CC chemokine receptor type 5 market in 2023. The regions covered in the cc chemokine receptor type 5 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the cc chemokine receptor type 5 market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Characteristics

3. CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Trends and Strategies

4. CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Segmentation

6.1. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



BMS-813160

AG-1105

CCL-14

DS-001 Other Types

6.2. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Hospitals

Clinics

Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

6.3. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Infectious Disease

Gastrointestinal

Immunology

Oncology Other Applications

6.4. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies Healthcare Facilities

7. CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Pfizer Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc. Sanofi SA

CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



Avexa Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Abcam Limited

BioLegend Inc.

R&D Systems Inc

American Gene Technologies International Inc

NSJ Bioreagents Cytodyn Inc.

