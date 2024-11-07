Biotechnology For The Non-Biotechnologist - 5 Day Online Training Course, December 2-6 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of the biotech has increased significantly over recent years and biotech companies now dominate the new drug pipeline. The industry is gaining momentum and advancements in biomedical science and increased innovation hold vast potential for the growth of the biotech market.

This intensive five-day course will provide an overview of how biotech products are being developed and manufactured, and discuss the scientific and regulatory environment. The interactive programme will cover the latest advances in regulation, including biosimilars and advanced therapies, and address the role and importance of patents within biotech, including what actually can be patented.

Benefits of attending:



Gain an introduction to the fundamental principles of biotechnology

Improve your understanding of the key techniques used by biotechnologists

Understand the key regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals

Discuss advances in regulation - biosimilars and advanced therapies Learn how to identify potential patents, and why and how they must be protected

Certifications:



CPD: 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for non-scientists and scientists needing to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques and potential of biotechnology.

It will be relevant for anyone needing either an overview or refresher, particularly those working in:



Quality assurance

Regulatory affairs

Legal and IP

Business development

Sales and marketing

Engineering

Finance

Clinical

Training Project management

Course Agenda:

DAY ONE

Introduction to biotechnology



Historical perspective

Diversity of biotechnology products

Impact on society Product development overview

Introduction to molecular biology



DNA,RNA, genes, plasmids and vectors Protein synthesis - transcription and translation

Re-expression of proteins



RecombinantDNAtechniques

Monoclonal antibodies - from mouse to human Transgenic animals and plants

DAY TWO

Development of production organisms



Transfection

Selection Preservation

Fermentation technology and large-scale production



Types of fermenters

Fermentation basics

Modes of operation Process development

Process optimisation and scale-up



Scale-up strategies

Strain improvement

Media improvement Process improvement

DAY THREE

Analysis of biopharmaceuticals



Biological activity

Physicochemical characterisation Purity, impurities and contaminants

Formulation design of biopharmaceuticals



Factors affecting degradation

Choice of excipients Prolonging shelf life

Process economics



Drug development and bioprocess economics

Optimising bioprocess economics

Manufacturing make or buy Future manufacturing alternatives

DAY FOUR

Product recovery and purification



Cell harvesting and removal

Clarification - intracellular and extracellular proteins Chromatographic techniques

Patenting biotech inventions



What is a patent?

What are the basic criteria for patentability?

What can be patented? Can you patent genes, proteins, hybridomas, and stem cells?

Patent workshop



How to recognise what is patentable

Drafting claims to biotech inventions

Maximising protection for an invention

Understanding the examination process Enforcing patents

DAY FIVE

Regulatory considerations of biopharmaceuticals



General principles

Product quality and control Pre-clinical safety

Application of regulatory principles



What do regulators want?

Specifications

Product characterisation

Assessment of process change Comparability guidance and strategy

Advances in regulation: biosimilars



Comparability, equivalence and biosimilarity

Biosimilars guidance Guidance vs practice - a case study

Advances in regulation: advanced therapies



Gene therapy

Cell therapy Tissue-engineered products

Course Speakers



Adekunle Onadipe, Pfizer

Adrian Haines, Swedish Orphan Biovitrium SA (Sobi)

Robert Alvarez, Lonza Biologics

Rhydian Howells, ProPharma Group

Marc Feary, Lonza

Mardon McFarlane, Taxo Bioscience Philip Webber, Dehns

For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900