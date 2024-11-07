The global non-emergency medical transportation market reached a value of nearly $8.86 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.37% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $8.86 billion in 2023 to $12.73 billion in 2028 at a rate of 7.52%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2028 and reach $18.73 billion in 2033.

This report describes and explains the non-emergency medical transportation market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising healthcare expenditure, rise in disposable income, growing penetration of retail pharmacies and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include fluctuating fuel prices and poor road infrastructure.

Going forward, the increasing aging populations, growing chronic disease cases, rapid urbanization and increase in the number of pharmacies and healthcare facilities will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the non-emergency medical transportation market in the future include a lack of qualified drivers and healthcare attendants.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented by type into courier services, insurance backed patient transportation and private pay patient transportation. The private pay patient transportation market was the largest segment of the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by type, accounting for 68.77% or $6.09 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the insurance backed patient transportation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2023-2028.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented by application into dialysis, routine doctor visits, mental health-related appointments, rehabilitation and other applications. The routine doctor visits market was the largest segment of the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by application, accounting for 34.71% or $3.07 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the rehabilitation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2023-2028.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented by end-user into airport shuttle, hospital medical laboratories and nursing care facilities. The hospital medical laboratories market was the largest segment of the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by end-user, accounting for 68.19% or $6.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the hospital medical laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2023-2028.

The non-emergency medical transportation market is segmented by vehicle type into ambulatory vans, minivans, wheelchair-lift-equipped vehicles, stretcher vans and flight escorts. The ambulatory vans market was the largest segment of the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 35.11% or $3.11 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the wheelchair-lift-equipped vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by vehicle type, at a CAGR of 8.62% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the non-emergency medical transportation market, accounting for 36.39% or $3.22 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the non-emergency medical transportation market will be Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.21% and 10.32% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.88% and 9.45% respectively.

The global non-emergency medical transportation market is fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.29% of the total market in 2023. Flack A/S was the largest competitor with a 1.46% share of the market, followed by ModivCare with 1.21%, MTM Inc. with 1.18%, Crothall Healthcare with 1.17%, American Medical Response Inc. (AMR) with 1.15%, Transdev with 0.91%, Veyo LLC with 0.85%, Lyft Inc. with 0.56%, Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. with 0.41% and Medical Answering Services, LLC (MAS) with 0.39%.

The top opportunities in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by type will arise in the private pay patient transportation segment, which will gain $2.6 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by application will arise in the routine doctor visits segment, which will gain $1.35 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospital medical laboratories segment, which will gain $2.77 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the non-emergency medical transportation market segmented by vehicle type will arise in the ambulatory vans segment, which will gain $1.39 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The non-emergency medical transportation market size will gain the most in the USA at $917.01 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the non-emergency medical transportation include focus on the introduction of digital services for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient accessibility and experience, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, focus on launching new programs to elevate service standards and improve patient care outcomes and focus on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency, optimize routing and scheduling, improve resource allocation and enhance the overall patient experience.

Player-adopted strategies in the non-emergency medical transportation market include focus on expanding operational capabilities through new product solutions, expanding business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships and expanding business through new product developments.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the non-emergency medical transportation companies to focus on digital innovation for non-emergency medical transportation, focus on service enhancement programs in non-emergency medical transportation, focus on ai integration for enhanced non-emergency medical transportation, focus on insurance backed patient transportation segment, focus on wheelchair-lift-equipped vehicles segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to expand non-emergency medical transportation, focus on diversifying distribution channels for non-emergency medical transportation, focus on strategic pricing for non-emergency medical transportation, continue to use B2B promotions, emphasize educational content and thought leadership, focus on targeting specific applications and focus on effectively targeting end-users.



Major Market Trends



Introduction of Digital Services to Facilitate Seamless Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players

Launch of New Programs to Improve Patient Care and Trip Efficiency Use of Artificial Intelligence in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation to Improve Patient Experience

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Falck a/S

ModivCare, Inc

MTM Inc

Crothall Healthcare American Medical Response Inc. (AMR)

Key Mergers and Acquisitions



Transdev Canada Acquired Patient Transport Services

Medical Transportation Management Inc Acquired Medical Transportation Brokerage of Arizona (MTBA)

Coastal Medical Transportation Systems LLC Acquired Transformative Healthcare

Medical Transportation Management Inc Acquired Veyo LogistiCare Acquired National MedTrans

Other Major and Innovative Companies



Transdev

Veyo LLC

Lyft Inc

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc

Medical Answering Services, LLC (MAS)

London Medical Transportation Systems

Verida (Southeastrans)

Global Rescue LLC

Express Medical Transporters

CJ Medical Transportation Co., Inc

Elite Medical Transport

Ride Health

ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation LLC

Kinetik ATS Healthcare Solutions

Key Attributes:

