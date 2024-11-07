Road Marking Machine Market Size, Technology, Industry Demand & Regional Growth Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Road Marking Machine Market

The global road marking machine is expected to grow due to rising road accidents, more vehicles, and increased in infrastructure.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global road marking machine market size generated $7.02 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 323 Pages) at:A road marking machine is a device used for applying road markings, such as lines, symbols, and traffic signs, on roads, highways, and parking lots. These machines use paint or other materials to ensure clear and durable markings for guiding traffic, improving safety, and enhancing road infrastructure.COVID-19 Scenario:1. The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global road marking machine market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.2. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of road marking machines negatively impacted its demand during the pandemic. In addition, all sorts of activities in heavy & civil engineering construction sector were stopped. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.3. Thus, the overall production and sales were adversely impacted due to the temporary shut down of industries. In addition, strict bans on import and export of raw materials were imposed, which further aggravated market growth.However, the market is expected to recoup soon.4. The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global road marking machine market based on operation type, material capacity, application, distribution channel, and region.For Report Customization:Based on operation type, the manual segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than 94% of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The semi-automatic/fully automatic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.Based on material capacity, the 251 Ltr - 750 Ltr segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The 100 Ltr - 250 Ltr segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, offline segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.Based on application, the road segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as car park, anti-skid, and others.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed on the global road marking machine market report include Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co., Ltd, Road Marking Equipment (RME), Road Marking Services, STiM, Tatu Highway Group Co., ltd., dvanced Striping Equipment, Automark, Borum, Dayu Road Marking Co., Ltd., EZ Liner, Hawk Pumps, HOFMANN, Graco Inc., M-B Companies, MRL Equipment Company, Inc., Titan Tool Inc., and Zhengzhou Dayu Machinery Co., Ltd.The report analyzes these key players of the global road marking machine market. These market players have made use of remarkable startegies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to significantly strengthen their foothold in the industry. The report is further helpful in analyzing and determining recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

