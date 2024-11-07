Abuelo's Salutes U.S. Veterans With Annual Honor Flight Network Fundraiser

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Abuelo's will donate $1 to the Honor Flight for every Chile con Queso or Queso Diablo Appetizer sold during their annual "Queso for Heroes" promotion.

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant , famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is teaming up again this year with the Honor Flight Network , a national nonprofit organization, to help raise funds for U.S. veterans to visit national memorials in Washington, D.C. that honor their service, free of charge.

Guests can participate in Abuelo's "Queso for Heroes" promotion Wednesday, November 6, through Monday, November 11. Abuelo's will donate $1 to the Honor Flight Network for each Chile con Queso and Queso Diablo appetizer sold at any location, online at abuelos or through the Abuelo's app. Additionally, a custom donation button will be available via online ordering on abuelos

where guests can contribute an additional amount to the organization.

"We thank Abuelo's for partnering with us again this year to help us provide our nation's veterans with a day of honor at their memorials in Washington, D.C.," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of the Honor Flight Network. "Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant and its guests are making it possible for more of our veterans to visit the national monuments dedicated to their service, where they can share their experiences with other servicemembers and reflect on the sacrifices of those who didn't make it home. It's an honor our veterans have earned with their service."

"At Abuelo's, we're incredibly grateful to the veterans who heroically protected our freedom, so we are proud to recognize Veterans Day with our continuous partnership with Honor Flight," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants. "Helping veterans visit the capital and receive the respect and recognition they deserve is such an admirable cause, and I am thankful to our guests and the Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant teams for everything they do to support our partnership with the Honor Flight Network."

Since its inception in 2005, Honor Flight has flown more than 300,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the national memorials and monuments that pay tribute to their service. Through its nationwide network, Honor Flight provides the trips to eligible veterans to thank them for their sacrifice. Find out more about the Honor Flight Network at

. To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit .

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in

Lubbock,

Texas, the company currently has 22 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit



or Abuelo's Facebook page at

.

About Honor Flight

Honor Flight was founded in 2005 with the mission of celebrating America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of over 130 independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the shared Honor Flight mission. In achieving this common goal, Honor Flight has the distinct privilege of showing our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this special journey with other veterans, remember the fallen, and share their stories and experiences with others. All honored veterans travel at no cost, thanks to the generous support of individuals and businesses around the U.S. To date, the Honor Flight Network has brought over 300,000 veterans to

Washington, D.C.

to visit their memorials.

The Honor Flight Network currently serves veterans from the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War eras, along with veterans of any service era who are terminally ill. Please visit



or contact your Regional Hub for information on applying as a veteran or guardian for an Honor Flight trip.

