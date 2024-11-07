Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - TBBC), November 7, 2024, Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Overview
In the third quarter, Triad Business bank (the "Bank") reported an $846,000 improvement in core operating results (net income before provision for credit losses and tax expense, a non-GAAP measurement) which resulted in the Bank having core operating income of $236,000 compared to a loss of $610,000 the previous linked quarter.
Ramsey Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Bank made significant progress in the third quarter executing on several key initiatives, including reducing operating expenses, narrowing its sales focus and expanding the Bank's margins.
Noninterest expense declined $370,000 from the previous quarter due primarily to lower compensation cost for employees and Board of Directors.
Net interest income increased $254,000 on a wider net interest margin and a growing balance sheet, where both regulatory capital and tangible book values grew.
Total regulatory capital increased $326,000 to $64.9 million due to positive operating income, and tangible book value increased 3% primarily from a decline in comprehensive loss on investment securities held for sale."
Hamadi continued, "While the Bank had many favorable trends during the third quarter, we moved a commercial relationship of $1.5 million in loans on industrial equipment to a nonaccrual loan status, which means the Bank no longer anticipates collecting all its future interest and principal on these loans.
At quarter end, these loans represented 0.40% of the Bank's total loan portfolio.
During the quarter, the Bank made a specific provision for credit losses against this loan relationship of $377,000 and an additional provision for the general allowance for credit losses of $607,000 for a total provision of $984,000.
The Bank's allowance for credit losses totaled 1.23% of loans outstanding at quarter end compared to 1.02% at June 30.
The Bank's allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was 0.36% at quarter end compared to 0.29% the prior quarter end."
Income Statement Comparison
The Bank's net loss totaled $748,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $611,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Core operating results, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes the provision for credit losses and taxes, reflected earnings of $236,000 for the third quarter compared to a loss of $610,000 for the linked quarter.
Net interest income increased $254,000 to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.7 million for the linked quarter.
The Bank's net interest margin for the third quarter increased 16 basis points to 2.25% compared to the linked quarter.
Interest income increased $165,000, or 2%, to $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million in the linked quarter.
The growth in interest income was due primarily to the growth in average loans, which increased $7.4 million during the quarter to $369.1 million, and an increase in the weighted average yield on average loans to 6.17% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 6.10% in the second quarter of 2024.
The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 4.57% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.51% in the second quarter.
Noninterest income increased 215% to $325,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $103,000 in the linked quarter.
There was interest rate swap fee income of $83,000 in the third quarter.
There was a small gain on securities of $13,000 in the third quarter compared to a loss of $119,000 in the second quarter of 2024.
The second quarter loss was due essentially to a one-time loss of $136,000 on the sale of a SBIC investment.
Noninterest expense decreased $370,000 in the third quarter of 2024 over the linked quarter resulting predominantly from the operating cost reduction initiative implemented in the second quarter.
In connection with this expense reduction, there was a one-time severance expense of $87,000 recognized in the second quarter.
Salaries and benefits expense decreased $152,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter due to the elimination of positions.
The Bank had 56 employees at the end of September and June 2024 compared to 61 employees at the end of March 2024.
Other operating expenses decreased $124,000 for the third quarter of 2024 over the previous quarter due principally to decreases in professional fees and director compensation expense.
Balance Sheet Comparison
Total assets increased $13.8 million to $535.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $521.4 million at June
30, 2024.
During the third quarter of 2024, loans increased $8.2 million and deposits increased $32.9 million.
Core customer deposit growth represented $31.4 million of the deposit increase during the third quarter.
Other borrowings decreased $21.0 million to $9.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $30.0 million at June 30, 2024.
Shareholders' equity increased $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2024 to $45.0 million.
Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss ("AOCI") improved by $2.3 million in the third quarter to a loss of $14.8 million from a loss of $17.1 million in the prior quarter.
The AOCI loss is expected to reverse as the bond portfolio shortens in life and is assumed to mature at par value.
Regulatory Capital
Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.
The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of shareholders' equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss.
Tier 2 capital is primarily the allowance for funded and unfunded credit losses.
Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets.
The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2024:
Capital and Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$
64,907
|
|
13.05
%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$
59,848
|
|
12.03
%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
|
|
$
59,848
|
|
10.91
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
|
|
|
|
|
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$
50,000
|
|
10.00
%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$
40,000
|
|
8.00
%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
|
|
$
27,000
|
|
5.00
%
Loans
The Bank's outstanding loans increased $8.2 million, or 2%, to $371.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024 and increased $42.6 million, or 13%, from $329.0 million at September
30, 2023.
While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $137.6 million, bringing total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $509.2 million at September 30, 2024.
For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner-occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.
As of September 30, 2024, approximately 50% of the Bank's outstanding loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:
Loan Diversification
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Percentage of
|
Loan Category
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Other Construction & Land Development
|
|
$
65,242,160
|
|
|
Nonowner-occupied Commercial Real Estate
|
|
120,548,809
|
|
|
Total Commercial Real Estate
|
|
185,790,969
|
|
50
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner-occupied Real Estate
|
|
99,333,612
|
|
|
C&I
|
|
85,692,576
|
|
|
Total C&I
|
|
185,026,188
|
|
50
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Revolving Loans
|
|
794,533
|
|
0
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
371,611,690
|
|
Credit Risk and Allowance for Credit Losses
The Bank has $1.5 million in nonaccrual loans to one credit relationship at September 30, 2024 compared to no nonaccrual loans at June
30, 2024.
The provision for credit losses was $984,000 for the third quarter that included $377,000 in specific reserves for the nonaccrual relationship.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $4.6 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June
30, 2024, which were 1.23% and 1.02% of outstanding loans, respectively.
The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, was $499,000, or 0.36% of the unfunded commitments, at September 30, 2024 compared to $366,000, or 0.29%, at June
30, 2024.
Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)
The Bank's GAAP tangible book value per share was $5.63 at September 30, 2024.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the AOCI loss and the impairment on the Bank's deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value per share was $7.83 at September
30, 2024.
The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses from the beginning of operations created a deferred tax asset of $2.7
million.
This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.
At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.
The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI as a gain or loss, based on current circumstances, and constitutes an unrealized component of equity.
At September
30, 2024, the Bank had an aggregate AOCI loss of $14.8 million.
Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to their face values at maturity.
Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates its current AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.
Outlook
In late September, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds target rate by 50 basis points and signaled additional rate reductions would be considered.
We expect the Bank's net interest margin to steadily rise over the next two years although there could be some compression in the margin in the near term as further rate reductions occur.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.
For more information, visit .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").
The management of Triad Business Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance.
These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the provision for credit losses, income tax, deferred tax asset, and AOCI.
Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Bank.
These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.
These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash & Due from Banks
|
|
|
$
30,648,321
|
|
$
21,551,174
|
|
|
$
9,097,147
|
|
42
%
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
128,716,405
|
|
130,253,022
|
|
|
(1,536,617)
|
|
-1
%
|
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
371,611,690
|
|
363,409,566
|
|
|
8,202,124
|
|
2
%
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
|
|
(4,559,992)
|
|
(3,708,405)
|
|
|
(851,587)
|
|
-23
%
|
|
Loans, Net
|
|
|
|
367,051,698
|
|
359,701,161
|
|
|
7,350,537
|
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
8,760,394
|
|
9,915,475
|
|
|
(1,155,081)
|
|
-12
%
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
535,176,818
|
|
$
521,420,832
|
|
|
$
13,755,986
|
|
3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand Deposits
|
|
|
|
$
123,144,094
|
|
$
109,414,180
|
|
|
$
13,729,914
|
|
13
%
|
|
ICS Reciprocal - Checking
|
|
|
4,692,723
|
|
4,089
|
|
|
4,688,634
|
|
N/M
|
|
Commercial Operating Accounts
|
|
127,836,817
|
|
109,418,269
|
|
|
18,418,548
|
|
17
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing NOW
|
|
|
19,405,621
|
|
19,161,806
|
|
|
243,815
|
|
1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core MMA & Savings
|
|
|
87,007,973
|
|
93,142,481
|
|
|
(6,134,508)
|
|
-7
%
|
|
ICS Reciprocal - MMA
|
|
|
49,159,929
|
|
32,959,556
|
|
|
16,200,373
|
|
49
%
|
|
Total MMA & Savings
|
|
|
136,167,902
|
|
126,102,037
|
|
|
10,065,865
|
|
8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
29,305,651
|
|
26,866,489
|
|
|
2,439,162
|
|
9
%
|
|
CDARS - Reciprocal
|
|
|
|
19,233,313
|
|
18,975,442
|
|
|
257,871
|
|
1
%
|
|
Brokered CDs
|
|
|
|
145,377,533
|
|
143,942,948
|
|
|
1,434,585
|
|
1
%
|
|
Total Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
193,916,497
|
|
189,784,879
|
|
|
4,131,618
|
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
477,326,837
|
|
444,466,991
|
|
|
32,859,846
|
|
7
%
|
|
Other Borrowings
|
|
|
|
9,000,000
|
|
30,000,000
|
|
|
(21,000,000)
|
|
-70
%
|
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
%
|
|
ACL on Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
498,632
|
|
366,167
|
|
|
132,465
|
|
36
%
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
3,336,685
|
|
3,174,047
|
|
|
162,638
|
|
5
%
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
490,162,154
|
|
478,007,205
|
|
|
12,154,949
|
|
3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
73,086,971
|
|
72,997,463
|
|
|
89,508
|
|
0
%
|
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
|
|
|
(13,239,432)
|
|
(12,491,018)
|
|
|
(748,414)
|
|
-6
%
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
(14,832,875)
|
|
(17,092,818)
|
|
|
2,259,943
|
|
13
%
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
45,014,664
|
|
43,413,627
|
|
|
1,601,037
|
|
4
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
535,176,818
|
|
$
521,420,832
|
|
|
$
13,755,986
|
|
3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
7,989,860
|
|
7,985,194
|
|
|
4,666
|
|
0
%
|
|
Tangible Book Value per Share
|
|
|
$
5.63
|
|
$
5.44
|
|
|
$
0.19
|
|
3
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest & Fees on Loans
|
|
|
|
$
5,727,249
|
|
$
5,483,641
|
|
|
$
243,608
|
|
4
%
|
|
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
|
|
|
1,082,175
|
|
1,087,361
|
|
|
(5,186)
|
|
0
%
|
|
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
|
|
|
300,897
|
|
369,258
|
|
|
(68,361)
|
|
-19
%
|
|
Other Interest Income
|
|
|
|
80,740
|
|
85,328
|
|
|
(4,588)
|
|
-5
%
|
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
|
7,191,061
|
|
7,025,588
|
|
|
165,473
|
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on Checking Deposits
|
|
|
|
206,359
|
|
216,178
|
|
|
(9,819)
|
|
-5
%
|
|
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
|
|
|
1,317,088
|
|
1,427,510
|
|
|
(110,422)
|
|
-8
%
|
|
Interest on Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
2,356,834
|
|
2,501,019
|
|
|
(144,185)
|
|
-6
%
|
|
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
|
-
|
|
155
|
|
|
(155)
|
|
-100
%
|
|
Interest on Borrowings
|
|
|
|
298,956
|
|
122,057
|
|
|
176,899
|
|
145
%
|
|
Other Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
65,224
|
|
65,692
|
|
|
(468)
|
|
-1
%
|
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
4,244,461
|
|
4,332,611
|
|
|
(88,150)
|
|
-2
%
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
2,946,600
|
|
2,692,977
|
|
|
253,623
|
|
9
%
|
|
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
984,052
|
|
291
|
|
|
983,761
|
|
N/M
|
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
|
|
|
1,962,548
|
|
2,692,686
|
|
|
(730,138)
|
|
-27
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
325,482
|
|
103,409
|
|
|
222,073
|
|
215
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries & Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
1,938,269
|
|
2,089,993
|
|
|
(151,724)
|
|
-7
%
|
|
Severance - One-time Expense
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
87,153
|
|
|
(87,153)
|
|
-100
%
|
|
Premises & Equipment
|
|
|
|
124,197
|
|
131,464
|
|
|
(7,267)
|
|
-6
%
|
|
Total Other Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
973,977
|
|
1,098,106
|
|
|
(124,129)
|
|
-11
%
|
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
3,036,443
|
|
3,406,716
|
|
|
(370,273)
|
|
-11
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Before Income Tax
|
|
|
(748,413)
|
|
(610,621)
|
|
|
(137,792)
|
|
-23
%
|
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
0
%
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
|
|
$
(748,413)
|
|
$
(610,621)
|
|
|
$
(137,792)
|
|
-23
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
|
$
(0.00)
|
|
0
%
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
|
$
(0.00)
|
|
0
%
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
7,988,720
|
|
6,800,657
|
|
|
1,188,063
|
|
17
%
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
7,988,720
|
|
6,800,657
|
|
|
1,188,063
|
|
17
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
|
|
|
$
235,639
|
|
$
(610,330)
|
|
|
$
845,969
|
|
139
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on Average Loans
|
|
|
$
369,122,453
|
|
$
5,727,249
|
|
6.173
%
|
|
$
361,771,395
|
|
$
5,483,641
|
|
6.096
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on Average Investment Securities
|
|
$
129,426,737
|
|
$
1,082,175
|
|
3.326
%
|
|
$
130,130,898
|
|
$
1,087,361
|
|
3.361
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield on Average Interest-earning Assets
|
$
522,164,299
|
|
$
7,191,061
|
|
5.479
%
|
|
$
519,890,371
|
|
$
7,025,588
|
|
5.435
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
$
369,159,154
|
|
$
4,244,461
|
|
4.574
%
|
|
$
386,698,922
|
|
$
4,332,611
|
|
4.506
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
7,191,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
7,025,588
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,244,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,332,611
|
|
|
Average Earnings Assets
|
|
|
$
522,164,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
519,890,371
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
$
2,946,600
|
|
2.245
%
|
|
|
|
$
2,692,977
|
|
2.083
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan to Asset Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Balance
|
|
|
|
$
371,611,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
363,409,566
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
535,176,818
|
|
|
|
69.437
%
|
|
521,420,832
|
|
|
|
69.696
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
|
|
$
59,847,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
60,506,445
|
|
|
|
|
Average Total Assets
|
|
|
548,333,546
|
|
|
|
10.914
%
|
|
547,797,162
|
|
|
|
11.045
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit
|
$
137,621,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
127,353,161
|
|
|
|
|
Standby Letters of Credit
|
|
|
169,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
186,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash & Due from Banks
|
|
|
$
30,648,321
|
|
$
21,551,174
|
|
$
30,489,026
|
|
$
33,610,971
|
|
$
28,774,582
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
128,716,405
|
|
130,253,022
|
|
131,199,978
|
|
137,537,443
|
|
135,448,032
|
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
371,611,690
|
|
363,409,566
|
|
359,199,494
|
|
334,142,073
|
|
328,954,619
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
|
|
(4,559,992)
|
|
(3,708,405)
|
|
(3,681,954)
|
|
(3,729,925)
|
|
(3,738,836)
|
|
Loans, Net
|
|
|
|
367,051,698
|
|
359,701,161
|
|
355,517,540
|
|
330,412,148
|
|
325,215,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
8,760,394
|
|
9,915,475
|
|
9,943,701
|
|
9,591,119
|
|
8,845,602
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
535,176,818
|
|
$
521,420,832
|
|
$
527,150,245
|
|
$
511,151,681
|
|
$
498,283,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand Deposits
|
|
|
|
$
123,144,094
|
|
$
109,414,180
|
|
$
102,564,892
|
|
$
99,389,815
|
|
$
101,103,791
|
|
ICS Reciprocal - Checking
|
|
|
4,692,723
|
|
4,089
|
|
11,390,196
|
|
14,204,733
|
|
11,241,300
|
|
Commercial Operating Accounts
|
|
127,836,817
|
|
109,418,269
|
|
113,955,088
|
|
113,594,548
|
|
112,345,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing NOW
|
|
|
19,405,621
|
|
19,161,806
|
|
21,532,867
|
|
22,518,830
|
|
20,914,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core MMA & Savings
|
|
|
87,007,973
|
|
93,142,481
|
|
102,969,388
|
|
85,891,021
|
|
95,161,537
|
|
ICS Reciprocal - MMA
|
|
|
49,159,929
|
|
32,959,556
|
|
42,157,824
|
|
76,963,368
|
|
73,887,703
|
|
Total MMA & Savings
|
|
|
136,167,902
|
|
126,102,037
|
|
145,127,212
|
|
162,854,389
|
|
169,049,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
29,305,651
|
|
26,866,489
|
|
21,153,172
|
|
11,019,913
|
|
10,598,293
|
|
CDARS - Reciprocal
|
|
|
|
19,233,313
|
|
18,975,442
|
|
11,701,169
|
|
10,601,322
|
|
9,555,900
|
|
Brokered CDs
|
|
|
|
145,377,533
|
|
143,942,948
|
|
164,119,991
|
|
139,859,453
|
|
129,584,145
|
|
Total Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
193,916,497
|
|
189,784,879
|
|
196,974,332
|
|
161,480,688
|
|
149,738,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
477,326,837
|
|
444,466,991
|
|
477,589,499
|
|
460,448,455
|
|
452,046,890
|
|
Other Borrowings
|
|
|
|
9,000,000
|
|
30,000,000
|
|
9,000,000
|
|
9,000,000
|
|
9,000,000
|
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
ACL on Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
498,632
|
|
366,167
|
|
392,328
|
|
678,444
|
|
647,068
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
3,336,685
|
|
3,174,047
|
|
3,205,767
|
|
3,422,078
|
|
2,750,602
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
490,162,154
|
|
478,007,205
|
|
490,187,594
|
|
473,548,977
|
|
464,444,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
73,086,971
|
|
72,997,463
|
|
66,938,869
|
|
66,692,747
|
|
66,448,450
|
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
|
|
|
(13,239,432)
|
|
(12,491,018)
|
|
(11,880,398)
|
|
(11,779,488)
|
|
(10,978,995)
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
(14,832,875)
|
|
(17,092,818)
|
|
(18,095,820)
|
|
(17,310,555)
|
|
(21,630,016)
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
45,014,664
|
|
43,413,627
|
|
36,962,651
|
|
37,602,704
|
|
33,839,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$
535,176,818
|
|
$
521,420,832
|
|
$
527,150,245
|
|
$
511,151,681
|
|
$
498,283,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
7,989,860
|
|
7,985,194
|
|
6,695,121
|
|
6,695,121
|
|
6,693,965
|
|
Tangible Book Value per Share
|
|
|
$
5.63
|
|
$
5.44
|
|
$
5.52
|
|
$
5.62
|
|
$
5.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest & Fees on Loans
|
|
|
|
$
5,727,249
|
|
$
5,483,641
|
|
$
5,253,323
|
|
$
4,853,516
|
|
$
4,547,570
|
|
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
|
|
|
1,082,175
|
|
1,087,361
|
|
1,090,009
|
|
1,170,658
|
|
1,171,364
|
|
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
|
|
|
300,897
|
|
369,258
|
|
283,289
|
|
322,412
|
|
405,520
|
|
Other Interest Income
|
|
|
|
80,740
|
|
85,328
|
|
87,369
|
|
83,452
|
|
82,167
|
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
|
7,191,061
|
|
7,025,588
|
|
6,713,990
|
|
6,430,038
|
|
6,206,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on Checking Deposits
|
|
|
|
206,359
|
|
216,178
|
|
218,511
|
|
233,811
|
|
217,879
|
|
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
|
|
|
1,317,088
|
|
1,427,510
|
|
1,430,372
|
|
1,484,151
|
|
1,508,522
|
|
Interest on Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
2,356,834
|
|
2,501,019
|
|
2,161,020
|
|
1,829,874
|
|
1,608,518
|
|
Interest on Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
|
-
|
|
155
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Interest on Borrowings
|
|
|
|
298,956
|
|
122,057
|
|
200,034
|
|
223,442
|
|
161,457
|
|
Other Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
65,224
|
|
65,692
|
|
66,637
|
|
67,927
|
|
67,359
|
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
4,244,461
|
|
4,332,611
|
|
4,076,574
|
|
3,839,205
|
|
3,563,735
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
2,946,600
|
|
2,692,977
|
|
2,637,416
|
|
2,590,833
|
|
2,642,886
|
|
|
Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses
|
984,052
|
|
291
|
|
(334,087)
|
|
322,715
|
|
255,792
|
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for CL
|
|
|
1,962,548
|
|
2,692,686
|
|
2,971,503
|
|
2,268,118
|
|
2,387,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
325,482
|
|
103,409
|
|
304,219
|
|
300,928
|
|
183,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries & Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
1,938,269
|
|
2,089,993
|
|
2,210,023
|
|
2,276,590
|
|
2,155,982
|
|
Severance - One-time Expense
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
87,153
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Premises & Equipment
|
|
|
|
124,197
|
|
131,464
|
|
136,442
|
|
137,398
|
|
125,426
|
|
Total Other Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
973,977
|
|
1,098,106
|
|
1,030,167
|
|
955,551
|
|
947,367
|
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
3,036,443
|
|
3,406,716
|
|
3,376,632
|
|
3,369,539
|
|
3,228,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss Before Income Tax
|
|
|
(748,413)
|
|
(610,621)
|
|
(100,910)
|
|
(800,493)
|
|
(658,567)
|
|
|
Income Tax
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
|
|
|
$
(748,413)
|
|
$
(610,621)
|
|
$
(100,910)
|
|
$
(800,493)
|
|
$
(658,567)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
$
(0.02)
|
|
$
(0.12)
|
|
$
(0.10)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
$
(0.09)
|
|
$
(0.02)
|
|
$
(0.12)
|
|
$
(0.10)
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
7,988,720
|
|
6,800,657
|
|
6,695,121
|
|
6,694,694
|
|
6,693,965
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
7,988,720
|
|
6,800,657
|
|
6,695,121
|
|
6,694,694
|
|
6,693,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)
|
|
|
$
235,639
|
|
$
(610,330)
|
|
$
(434,997)
|
|
$
(477,778)
|
|
$
(402,775)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
12/31/2023
|
|
9/30/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio
|
|
Amount
|
|
Ratio
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$ 64,907
|
|
13.05
%
|
|
$ 64,581
|
|
13.26
%
|
|
$ 59,133
|
|
12.22
%
|
|
$ 59,322
|
|
12.70
%
|
|
$ 59,855
|
|
12.89
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$ 59,848
|
|
12.03
%
|
|
$ 60,507
|
|
12.43
%
|
|
$ 55,059
|
|
11.38
%
|
|
$ 54,913
|
|
11.76
%
|
|
$ 55,469
|
|
11.94
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
|
|
$ 59,848
|
|
10.91
%
|
|
$ 60,507
|
|
11.05
%
|
|
$ 55,059
|
|
10.37
%
|
|
$ 54,913
|
|
10.52
%
|
|
$ 55,469
|
|
10.76
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum To Be Well-Capitalized Under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$ 50,000
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
$ 49,000
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
$ 48,000
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
$ 47,000
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
$ 46,000
|
|
10.00
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
|
$ 40,000
|
|
8.00
%
|
|
$ 39,000
|
|
8.00
%
|
|
$ 39,000
|
|
8.00
%
|
|
$ 37,000
|
|
8.00
%
|
|
$ 37,000
|
|
8.00
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
|
|
$ 27,000
|
|
5.00
%
|
|
$ 27,000
|
|
5.00
%
|
|
$ 27,000
|
|
5.00
%
|
|
$ 26,000
|
|
5.00
%
|
|
$ 26,000
|
|
5.00
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triad Business Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
9/30/2024
|
|
Non-GAAP
9/30/2024
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 45,014,664
|
|
$ 45,014,664
|
|
|
Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance
|
|
|
-
|
|
2,749,132
|
|
|
Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
|
-
|
|
14,832,875
|
|
|
Adjusted Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
$ 45,014,664
|
|
$ 62,596,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,989,860
|
|
7,989,860
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value per Share
|
|
|
|
|
$
5.63
|
|
$
7.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value
|
|
|
|
|
$
2.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.
When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated.
This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2024 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss.
Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qtr Ended
9/30/2024
|
|
Qtr Ended
6/30/2024
|
|
|
Loss Before Income Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
(748,413)
|
|
$
(610,621)
|
|
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
984,052
|
|
291
|
|
|
Pre-provision Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
235,639
|
|
$
(610,330)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The pre-provision income (loss) is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE Triad Business Bank
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108861995