(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Open for Sale Now, Early Booking Offer Includes the

Ultimate Perks & Amenities

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced the line's most destination-rich voyage ever offered with its new 131-day Circle Pacific Voyage departing January 2026 and visiting 60 in 19 countries around the Pacific Ocean. This voyage replaces the previously announced 2026 World Cruise to bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region.

Princess Cruises Debuts Most Destination-Rich Voyage Ever with 131-Day Circle Pacific Cruise in Early 2026

On sale now, this new itinerary aboard Coral Princess departs Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2026, and sails through Hawaii, French Polynesia, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, before continuing north on a tour of Asia highlighted with an extensive journey through Japan, followed by a Pacific crossing to experience the natural wonders of Alaska. Finally, after cruising southbound along the scenic Pacific Coast, the adventure culminates in Los Angeles on May 16, 2026. Guests may also choose a shorter 115-day roundtrip voyage from Los Angeles, departing January 21, 2026, as well as shorter segments sailing in various regions.

Iconic destinations await including Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fiji, Osaka, Singapore, Sydney and Tahiti, with many late-night stays to enjoy the most time in port.

The decision follows extensive consultations with global security experts and government authorities to ensure Princess upholds the highest standards of safety while delivering an exceptional travel experience.

"This Circle Pacific Voyage is more than just an itinerary, it's an invitation to explore some of the Pacific's most iconic and remote destinations in a single, unforgettable journey," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We've crafted this route to showcase the beauty, culture, and diversity of 19 countries, from the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Bangkok and the serene landscapes of Alaska."

Guests who book the full 131-day or 115-day voyage by December 31, 2024, will receive the ultimate in early booking perks including:



Princess Premier Package, offering:



FREE Premium Beverages (unlimited up to $20 each)



FREE Unlimited Specialty Dining



FREE Crew Appreciation



FREE MedallionNet Max WiFi (up to four devices per guest)



FREE Unlimited Juice Bar and Specialty Coffees



FREE Premium Desserts



FREE Unlimited Fitness Classes

FREE Photo Package (unlimited digital + three prints)

Up to $500 Onboard Credit

FREE EZair Airfare (for guests 1 & 2):



Economy (balcony accommodations)

First Class (Mini-suite and Suite accommodations) FREE transfers from Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami International Airports

Those booking shorter segments also receive perks, including onboard credits and Captain's Circle Discounts. Full details are available here:

Princess is contacting those guests who already booked the originally released 2026 World Cruise with details of compensation, updating their bookings and related policies.

Coral Princess Amenities and Entertainment

With enrichment speakers, destination experts, ambassadors, performers and theatrical productions, Coral Princess brings each destination to life through immersive onboard programming. These thoughtfully crafted experiences, combined with an expertly curated itinerary, ensure a truly memorable voyage, including:



Cultural Enrichments:

Language classes; dance lessons (tango, salsa, waltz and more); destination-based arts & crafts; instrument lessons (ukulele, mandolin and penny whistles) and locally inspired culinary offerings, cocktails and wine.



Destination-Specific Events: Folkloric shows highlighting traditional entertainment for various ports like Honolulu and Auckland; Destination-themed deck and sailaway parties; trivia; and Princess Book Club, reading novels set in the countries visited. Guest Lecturers:

Art and history experts; maritime and WWII historians, bridge lecturers and destination ambassadors from various destinations.

Additionally, the exclusive Princess MedallionClass vacation experience delivers exceptional, personalized experiences typical of small ships, while enjoying the best large-ship amenities. With expedited boarding, located loved ones anywhere on the ship, enhanced service like having whatever they need delivered – guests can spend more time connecting with each other and the destinations they visit and doing what they love on their Princess vacation.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



SOURCE Princess Cruises

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED