Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market reached a value of nearly $1.99 trillion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.99 trillion in 2023 to $2.51 trillion in 2028 at a rate of 4.82%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% from 2028 and reach $3.2 trillion in 2033.

This report describes and explains the heavy and civil engineering construction market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the investment in renewable power generation capabilities, growing investments in infrastructure, rapid industrialization, increasing public-private partnerships and increased focus on urban planning and development policies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include high material prices.

Going forward, the increasing electricity demand, increasing population, development of transportation infrastructure, increasing government support, urban redevelopment will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the heavy and civil engineering construction market in the future include a lack of skilled workers.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented by type into utility system construction, highway, street and bridge construction and other heavy and civil engineering construction. The highway, street and bridge construction market was the largest segment of the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by type, accounting for 43.60% or $868.22 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the heavy and civil engineering construction segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2023-2028.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented by organization size into large contractors, medium contractors and small contractors. The large contractors market was the largest segment of the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by organization size, accounting for 41.83% or $833.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the medium contractors segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by organization size, at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2023-2028.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market is segmented by end user into private and public. The private market was the largest segment of the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by end user, accounting for 68.88% or $1.37 trillion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the private segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 4.82% during 2023-2028.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the heavy and civil engineering construction market, accounting for 39.23% or $781.14 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the heavy and civil engineering construction market will be the Middle East and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.76% and 14.52% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.40% and 4.40% respectively.

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.47% of the total market in 2023. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was the largest competitor with a 5.60% share of the market, followed by China Railway Group Ltd. with 5.14%, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. with 3.95%, China Communications Construction Company Limited with 3.03%, Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina Corp.) with 2.99%, Skanska AB with 2.63%, Bouygues SA with 1.42%, Hochtief AG with 1.03%, STRABAG Group AG with 0.92% and Kiewit Corporation with 0.76%.

The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction market segmented by type will arise in the highway, street, and bridge construction segment, which will gain $269.95 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction market by organization size will arise in the large contractors segment, which will gain $215.87 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction market by end user will arise in the private segment, which will gain $363.64 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The heavy and civil engineering construction market size will gain the most in Turkey at $79.34 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the heavy and civil engineering construction market include focus on using imaging technology in the utility industry, strategic partnerships and collaborations, introduction of software transformations for the heavy and civil engineering industry and focus on wind-solar hybrid systems.

Player-adopted strategies in the heavy and civil engineering construction market include focus on strengthening business operations through new construction projects and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the heavy and civil engineering construction companies to focus on leveraging imaging technology for utility services, focus on software transformations for enhanced project efficiency, focus on integrating wind-solar hybrid systems, focus on highway, street and bridge construction segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, focus on competitive pricing strategies, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on targeting private market end-users.

Key Attributes:

