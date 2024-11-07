Gas Phase Filtration Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033

The global gas phase filtration market reached a value of nearly $1.99 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.49%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2028 and reach $3.48 billion in 2033.

This report describes and explains the gas phase filtration market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in the chemical and petrochemical industries and growth in mining operations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include economic uncertainties or downturns and increase in raw materials costs.

Going forward, the increasing urban populations, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing industrialization across various sectors and increase in regulatory standards for air quality control and emissions will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the gas phase filtration market in the future include high initial costs and maintenance expenses and shortage of skilled personnel.

The gas phase filtration market is segmented by type into packed bed filters and combination filters. The packed bed filters market was the largest segment of the gas phase filtration market segmented by type, accounting for 65.98% or $1.31 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the combination filters segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gas phase filtration market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2023-2028.

The gas phase filtration market is segmented by filter into granular activated carbon, potassium permanganate and impregnated activated carbon. The granular activated carbon market was the largest segment of the gas phase filtration market segmented by filter, accounting for 65.30% or $1.29 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the potassium permanganate segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gas phase filtration market segmented by filter, at a CAGR of 6.69% during 2023-2028.

The gas phase filtration market is segmented by end user into pulp and paper industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, metals and mining industry, food and beverages industry, healthcare industry, utilities industry, semiconductor manufacturing industry and other end users. The chemicals and petrochemicals industry market was the largest segment of the gas phase filtration market segmented by end user, accounting for 30.20% or $600.92 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the healthcare industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gas phase filtration market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2023-2028.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gas phase filtration market, accounting for 34.44% or $685.32 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gas phase filtration market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.37% and 6.78% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.18% and 5.61% respectively.

The global gas phase filtration market is fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.72% of the total market in 2023. Donaldson Company Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.16% share of the market, followed by Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG with 2.09%, Parker Hannifin Corp. with 1.85%, Entegris Inc. with 0.89%, American Air Filter Company Inc. with 0.70%, Filtration Group Corporation with 0.50%, Mott Corporation with 0.493%, Pall Corporation with 0.492%, Bry-Air Pvt. Ltd. with 0.28% and Circul-Aire Inc. with 0.25%.

The top opportunities in the gas phase filtration market segmented by type will arise in the packed bed filters segment, which will gain $382.67 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the gas phase filtration market segmented by filter will arise in the granular activated carbon segment, which will gain $378.18 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the gas phase filtration market segmented by end user will arise in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry segment, which will gain $140.45 million of global annual sales by 2028. The gas phase filtration market size will gain the most in China at $ 205.71 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the gas phase filtration market include innovation and new product launches with focus on cost reduction and focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Player-adopted strategies in the gas phase filtration market include focus on new product developments to develop business expertise, focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions and focus on expanding operational capabilities through new product developments.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the gas phase filtration companies to focus on continuous innovation in gas phase filtration products, focus on expanding presence in the combination filters segment, focus on expanding presence in the potassium permanganate segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions for market expansion, focus on broadening distribution channels for market expansion, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on healthcare and food and beverages end-user segments for growth.

Key Attributes:

