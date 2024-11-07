Iterable Launches AI Academy To Meet Growing Demand For AI Skills Among Marketers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, unveiled its comprehensive AI Path and Certification Program within Iterable Academy , the company's free learning hub. This new curriculum empowers marketers to develop expertise in both Iterable's AI Suite and broader AI-driven marketing strategies, equipping them to drive measurable results through intelligent automation. This launch comes at a critical time as AI adoption accelerates across the marketing and among Iterable's customer base, with over 85% of Iterable's 1,200+ customers – including Cinemark , Wolt , and Nextdoor – already leveraging its powerful AI capabilities.

Building on the proven success of Iterable Academy-with an industry-leading 85% course completion rate that vastly outpaces the 13% industry average -the new AI Learning Path addresses the soaring demand for practical, accessible AI education for marketing professionals globally. The program's launch reflects Iterable's commitment to empowering marketers with the skills needed to drive measurable results through AI technology.

"Continuous growth and learning are at the heart of how I approach my work, which is why I've embraced the Iterable Academy as a critical resource to help me uplevel my marketing skills,” shared Aaron Flatt, Director, Growth Marketing at Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), an exclusive online real estate database.“The courses have empowered my team and me to fine-tune our cross-channel strategies and adopt advanced approaches to using Iterable's platform. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure our customers receive the best and most personalized experience possible-a goal that Iterable and their Academy help us achieve. With the introduction of the new AI Learning Path, I'm eager to explore AI and discover the powerful ways to harness this new tech to elevate our marketing efforts."

Unlocking AI Mastery for Every Marketing Team

AI is fundamentally reshaping the business landscape, with adoption reaching unprecedented levels-studies reveal that 99% of Fortune 500 companies leverage AI, with 42% of enterprise-scale organizations now actively integrating AI in their operations. However, as businesses embrace these advanced technologies, a critical challenge has emerged: a shortage of AI skills and expertise. Many marketing teams acknowledge they are unprepared to harness AI's full potential, underscoring an urgent need for practical education and high-quality, accessible training solutions to bridge the gap between rapid AI adoption and workforce readiness.

Responding to this challenge, Iterable's new AI Learning Path and Certification Program delivers a flexible, customizable curriculum that combines strategic fundamentals, practical applications, and hands-on product experience. The new curriculum, offered completely free of charge, allows marketers to tailor their learning journey to their specific needs and interests, whether they're just beginning their AI journey or looking to master advanced applications.

The AI Learning Path and Certification Exam covers high-demand topics including:



Defining AI and different types of AI

Adoption Strategy for Iterable AI

Data Preparation for AI

How to use all of the Iterable AI Suite Features

Examples and Scenarios for more advanced usage of each AI feature

AI and the Personalization Capabilities Framework Proving the ROI of AI

“I'm all about skill-building and constant development, which is why I'm such a big fan and active user of the Iterable AI Academy,” said Kara Sheil, Senior Project Manager at Speedway Motors , a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products.“The existing curriculum has already leveled up how my team and I operate-helping us optimize our cross-channel programs through best practices from the certification courses and discover new, innovative ways to harness Iterable's platform. With the launch of the AI Learning Path, I'm excited to build new skills and gain the confidence to strategically leverage AI in our work!"

Iterable's Results-Driven Education Path

With 78% of business leaders urgently seeking clear ROI from their AI investments, the need for actionable, results-driven AI education has never been greater. Iterable's AI Learning Path is designed to meet this demand by providing hands-on mastery of Iterable's most powerful AI solutions. Marketers of all levels-regardless of seniority or technical expertise-can harness the power of Iterable's AI Suite, gaining the skills to drive the same impactful results seen by Iterable's customers, including:



Send Time Optimization : Automatically identifies the optimal time to engage each customer based on individual engagement patterns, increasing open rates beyond 30% .

Predictive Goals : An “absolute game-changer” for marketing teams, this tool analyzes historical data to forecast which users are most likely to convert on critical business objectives, driving up to a 75% increase in engagement for brands. GenAI Journey Assist : The industry's first prompt-based journey builder, delivering a 25% boost in conversions along with unparalleled efficiency improvements.

The AI Learning Path includes practical exercises, real-world case studies, and hands-on experience with these tools, ensuring marketers can immediately apply their knowledge to drive results. As Iterable continues to expand its AI capabilities, certification holders gain ongoing access to updates and new feature training.

"This customizable approach to AI Learning reflects Iterable's fundamental product philosophy that AI shouldn't be a black box," said Adriana Gil Miner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Iterable. "Just as our platform emphasizes transparency and understanding through our 'glass box' AI approach, our Academy ensures marketers don't just use AI tools-they truly understand them. By offering flexible learning paths that combine strategic fundamentals with hands-on experience, we're empowering marketers to confidently adopt AI in ways that drive meaningful results for their business."

Explore Iterable's AI Suite and see how the company's latest innovations can transform marketing strategies. Learn more here:

Building on a Foundation of Success

The AI Learning Path and Certification program builds on Iterable's extensive Academy curriculum. The Iterable Academy has established itself as a premier educational resource, offering over 200 courses for customers, partners, and guests. The courses include “Product Bites" -short, focused lessons designed for quick, on-the-go mastery of Iterable features.

With 17 distinct learning paths and three certification tracks, each course provides LinkedIn-ready credentials to showcase new expertise. The Foundations certification introduces core skills for maximizing Iterable's platform, while the SMS certification-launched in March 2024-explores SMS strategy and advanced features such as Quiet Hours, SMS Verified Contact Cards, Global SMS Settings, Smart Opt-In, and real-time metrics. The Academy now also includes an AI certification.

Since its launch in 2020 , over 14,000 marketers have entered the Iterable Academy. In the last three months alone, Iterable granted 305 certifications with a total of 1400 active marketers pursuing certifications currently in different disciplines.

Begin your learning journey or share access to the Iterable Academy here:

Building Community Through Global Engagement

Iterable's commitment to industry leadership goes beyond technology-it's fueled by a global community that connects, empowers, and elevates marketing professionals through learning. At the heart of this ecosystem is Activate , Iterable's flagship event series, where marketing leaders gather to exchange insights, share strategies, and drive innovation.

About Iterable

