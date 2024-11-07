North America AI-Driven Traffic Management Industry Report, 2024-2031 - U.S. Market Leads With Projected $36.99 Billion Market Value By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America AI-Driven Traffic Management Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode, By Technology, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Application, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US market dominated the North America AI-Driven Traffic Management Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $36.99 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 31.8% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 30.7% during 2024-2031.



Rising traffic fatalities and injuries in Canada are propelling the growth of this market. In 2021, the Canadian government reported 1,768 motor vehicle fatalities, marking a 1.3% increase from 2020's figure of 1,746. Serious injuries from motor vehicle accidents also rose by 4%, totaling 8,185, while overall injuries increased by 3.6%, reaching 108,018. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions to enhance road safety and manage traffic more effectively.

In conclusion, the rise in traffic fatalities and injuries in the USA & Canada creates a compelling case for adopting AI-driven traffic management solutions.

Siemens AG (Siemens Mobility)

Iteris, Inc.

Econolite Group, Inc.

Thales Group SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

Ericsson AB

SWARCO AG

IBM Corporation

Indra Sistemas, SA ST Engineering Limited (Temasek Holdings Limited)

