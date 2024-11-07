

One of the key trends aiding the global lawn mowers market expansion is the rapid advancement in technology, particularly the rise of automated and robotic lawnmowers. These mowers are equipped with GPS and IoT technologies, allowing for remote control and autonomous operations, making lawn maintenance easier and more efficient. They can adapt to various terrains and obstacles, minimise human effort, and are increasingly popular in residential and commercial applications.

One of the key lawn mowers market trends is the rising demand for eco-friendly lawn maintenance solutions due to increased environmental awareness. This has led to significant developments in electric and battery-powered lawnmowers that provide an alternative to traditional gas-powered models. These eco-friendly mowers are quieter, emit no exhaust fumes, and are easier to maintain, appealing to both environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory bodies pushing for reduced emissions.

As urban areas expand and living standards improve, there is greater investment in residential and commercial properties, which, in turn, drives the global lawn mowers market growth. This urban growth is complemented by an increased interest in outdoor activities and home gardening, further boosting the market. Homeowners are investing in high-quality lawnmowers to enhance their outdoor living spaces, contributing to the market growth.

Smart technologies are being integrated into lawnmowers, including sensors that detect rain, monitor grass growth, and adjust cutting schedules accordingly. Some models are now equipped with mobile apps that provide users with the ability to control settings remotely, receive maintenance updates, and track mowing patterns and schedules. This connectivity not only adds convenience but also improves the efficiency of lawn maintenance tasks.

There is an increasing lawn mower demand for multi-functional variants that offer capabilities such as mulching, bagging, and side discharge. These versatile machines provide users with multiple options for handling grass clippings, depending on their specific needs and environmental conditions. This versatility is particularly attractive to commercial users who manage diverse landscapes and require flexible, efficient tools.

The DIY trend in home improvement extends to landscaping and garden maintenance, with more individuals taking on these tasks as hobbies or to improve home value. This has spurred demand for residential lawnmowers that are user-friendly, efficient, and reliable. Retailers and manufacturers are capitalising on this trend by offering a wide range of products that cater to varying lawn sizes and user preferences.

The global lawn mowers market development is also influenced by the growth of online sales channels, which offer consumers the convenience of comparing features and prices, reading customer reviews, and making purchases directly from home. E-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming a popular choice for buying lawnmowers, driven by enhanced logistics, the availability of wider selections, and the ease of access to customer support.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global lawn mowers market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Deere and Company

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Ariens Company

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Fiskars Finland OY AB

The Toro Company Greenworks Tools

Key Attributes