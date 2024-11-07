Fairygodboss, Herkey, And The Muse Partner To Drive Gender Diversity In The Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairygodboss, Herkey, and The Muse Partnership

This new partnership highlights a joint commitment to enhancing their global presence while making a greater impact in promoting gender equity.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HerKey, India's largest career engagement for women, is taking a significant step toward partnering with The Muse , a leading U.S. career exploration platform, and Fairygodoboss, the largest U.S. based career community for women. This partnership will enable all three organizations to access a broader talent pool, focusing on sourcing top women talent from the U.S. and India and advancing gender diversity in the workplace.Over 1,000 companies work with Herkey, Fairygodboss , and The Muse to promote their employer brand and hire from a growing pool of 8 million monthly active users. Our audience on average has over 5+ years of experience in areas such as marketing, sales, engineering, customer support, and finance. Over 35% report not using legacy sites such as Linkedin or Indeed; leveraging our active community, sponsored community events and content, and personalised coaching to accelerate their careers.The partnership is set to unlock new opportunities for women professionals and businesses by connecting U.S.-based employers with a robust network of talented women professionals from across India and vice versa.David Bethoney, President, The Muse says,“Expanding into India represents an exciting opportunity to bridge diverse talent ecosystems in one of the fastest-growing economies, with a remarkable 7.2% growth rate-the second highest among G20 countries . Partnering with HerKey allows us to extend our mission of empowering women professionals and to support companies hiring in India that are committed to building inclusive and diverse workplaces. Together, we can drive meaningful progress toward global gender diversity goals.”Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, Herkey says,“With our entry into the U.S. market, we are building bridges between diverse talent pools in two of the world's largest economies. This partnership with The Muse aligns with our vision to not only enable women professionals but also support organizations in achieving their diversity goals on a global scale.”This partnership will also benefit women professionals by giving them access to a broader range of career opportunities in both the U.S. and India. Through The Muse, Fairygodboss, and HerKey, professionals will be able to connect with companies committed to diversity and inclusion, offering them the resources and guidance necessary to thrive in today's global workforce.Addressing Global Gender Diversity ChallengesThe HerKey-Muse-Fairygodboss partnership aims to address the persistent challenges that companies face in attracting and retaining diverse talent, particularly for women in leadership roles. The collaboration will leverage both platforms' strengths to create a seamless experience for businesses and professionals alike, offering resources that support women throughout their career journeys.To commemorate this partnership, HerKey and The Muse hosted an exclusive roundtable on the topic,“Leveraging Global Talent Pools to Enhance Gender Diversity,” on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024. The event convenes industry leaders to discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities around recruiting women professionals globally, particularly within the U.S.-India corridor.About The Muse and Fairygodboss: The Muse and Fairygodboss are leading platforms for career exploration, with over 70 million visitors annually. Through The Muse and Fairygodboss, professionals gain valuable advice on career growth, job searches, and workplace innovation, all within a collaborative, inclusive environment. The Muse and Fairygodboss provide expertly crafted employer branding and talent attraction solutions that help companies recruit, attract, and retain next-generation talent.About HerKey and The DivHERsity Club: HerKey is India's largest career engagement platform for women - to nurture, support, and elevate her career aspirations also championing workplace diversity through initiatives like The DivHERsity Club.The DivHERsity Club is a transformative D&I initiative which connects DEI, HR, Talent, and leadership professionals to exchange ideas, share insights, and collaborate on creating more inclusive workplaces. Since its inception in December 2022, we have hosted more than 50 in-person and online events across major cities and various industries in India.

