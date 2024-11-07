China's President, Malaysia's Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed on Thursday with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim the bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields.
During their meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
The meeting comes within the framework of the Malaysian Prime Minister's current visit to China.
