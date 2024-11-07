KJ Somaiya And Fintram Global LLP Invites Applications For Executive PGDM Program In Financial Planning With CFP Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th November, New Delhi - The Executive PGDM in Planning with CFP Certification by FinTram Global LLP and KJ Somaiya is designed to equip students with essential financial planning skills, meeting the rising demand for expert advisors amid India's economic growth. With middle-class expansion, increased personal wealth, and the need for retirement and insurance planning, this program offers a pathway to a high-demand career in financial services. It is a niche program equipping the participants with an integrated approach to Finance and Management at large and with various related skills. The program will focus on holistic understanding of the management skills and innovations set to shape the future of finance and business. The program also provides an opportunity to attain US CFP (Certified Financial Planner) qualification in the field of Finance.



Programme details are below:



Eligibility:Candidates must have Graduation degree, work experience of 3 years in any field.

Who can apply: An Indian citizen, or a citizen of Nepal/Bhutan, or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

Application process: Stage 1 (Registration), Stage 2 (in person or virtual meeting)

Application deadline: 23rd November 2024

Web link:



About FinTram Global LLP:



Fintram Global is a leading learning platform, transforming professionals around the world in the domains of accounting and Finance. They are the Global learning provider for CFP, US CPA, US CMA, ACCA, IFRS and various CPE Courses. They are also an Authorised Education Provider for FPSB India, an Approved Channel Partner for Becker Professional Education – USA, and the Gold – Approved Learning Partner with ACCA UK.



