IAMAI Unveils Document On Best Practices For Affiliate Marketing In India

Gurugram, November 7, 2024: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) today launched a comprehensive document on the "Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing in India" at the India Affiliate Summit (IAS), India's premier annual for affiliate marketing professionals. Organised by IAMAI, IAS 2024 serves as a for thought leaders and captains to address key issues within the affiliate marketing ecosystem.



Affiliate marketing spending in India currently stands at around $331 million, with projections reaching over $420 million by 2025. This anticipated growth underscores the urgent need for standardised practices and ethical guidelines to sustain the industry's expansion. The "Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing in India" document by IAMAI addresses this need, providing a comprehensive framework to guide the industry toward greater transparency, trust and efficiency.



Given India's position as one of the world's top 10 markets in affiliate marketing, there is immense potential for further growth. Key factors driving this growth include the rising penetration of mobile phones, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, robust digital infrastructure, and government initiatives such as Digital India. Together, these elements are anticipated to enhance the role of affiliate marketing as a strategic tool for companies across the country.



The comprehensive framework outlined in the document aims to foster trust, transparency, and efficiency across the affiliate marketing ecosystem.



The key objectives of launching the Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing are to:



Establish industry-wide standards for ethical, transparent and effective campaigns



Foster trust between advertisers, affiliates, and consumers



Provide compliance guidance in a complex regulatory landscape



Offer guidelines on performance optimization and KPI measurement



Address common challenges such as unclear contracts and undisclosed terms



The document includes:



Overview of different types of affiliate marketing



Guidelines for technical setup and KPI tracking



Best practices for various campaign formats (CPV, CPL, CPS, CPI)



Emphasis on transparency and compliance



In October 2023 IAMAI facilitated the creation of a taskforce, comprising nine renowned companies of the affiliate marketing sector with the intention of creating affiliate marketing best practices guidelines. Companies involved in drafting the document include leading brands such as Affle, Admitad, Grabon, mFilterIt, Optimise, Tyroo, Valueleaf, and vCommission.



About Internet and Mobile Association of India



The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with 580 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

