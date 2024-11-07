Cineverse To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024
Date
11/7/2024 9:18:09 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ),
a next-gen entertainment studio, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2024, after market close on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Cineverse will host a conference call discussing these results at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT that same day. To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:
|
United States (Local):
|
+1 404 975 4839
|
United States (Toll-Free):
|
+1 833 470 1428
|
Canada (Toll-Free):
|
+1 833 950 0062
|
Access Code: 364307
|
The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at
. Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call HERE .
ABOUT CINEVERSE
On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse
(NASDAQ: CNVS ) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.
With properties like the box office sensation , Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.
Contacts:
For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse, [email protected]
For Investors
Julie Milstead, [email protected]
SOURCE Cineverse Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108861916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.