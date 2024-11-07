Craftt Closed $2M Seed To Offer Universal Benefits With Future Of Work Decentralized Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftt , a built on decentralized infrastructure for the modern workforce, has successfully closed US$2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Superscrypt , accompanied by DCG, and participation from notable angel investors. Craftt's mission is to offer universal benefits that enable confidence so anyone can have the freedom to choose where and how they work, without worries.

Empowering With Universal Benefits

Craftt

exists because the labor is facing unprecedented transformations. People are transitioning from linear jobs to flexible, multi-dimensional careers. It is tailored for independent workers (freelancers, consultants, contractors, digital nomads, remote workers, and creators) who

make up over 50% of the three billion workforce, to help them access benefits traditionally reserved for full-time employees.

Craftt's modular platform and ecosystem will simplify and empower a seamless and connected workforce with income and earnings, healthcare and insurance, perks and rewards, and work-life support-all subsidized through network economics.

This funding milestone will accelerate the development of Craftt's decentralized infrastructure and fuel platform growth of partnerships, ecosystem apps and integrations, and community-building efforts.

Championing A New Era of Work

Craftt believes in the future of a dynamic workforce that values flexibility, autonomy, and control over their careers. Work will no longer be just about the 9-to-5 grind, climbing corporate ladders, or holding a single job title. Now especially in the age of AI, the workforce has more available tools than ever to get ahead and thrive in independent careers.

However, while work has evolved, the systems the workforce and companies rely on haven't kept pace. The significant friction caused by traditional tools and frameworks has been a hurdle to more fluidity in the labor market.

Benefits, Payments, & Credentials

Craftt is designed to tackle labor challenges in new ways through an integrated decentralized platform that will deliver universal benefits, streamline global payments and finances, and meet compliance needs with the use of verifiable credentials:



Craftt ID -represents a user's identity and profile for single sign-on authentication and verification to connect the universal benefits system.

Craftt Pass -the gateway to universal benefits, opportunities, earnings, and rewards. It's an all-in-one application that empowers users with a growing ecosystem designed to support and enhance their careers.

Benefits & Payments Infrastructure -the core of Craftt's universal benefits system, earnings and network monetization layer, and global payment solutions. Craftt API and no-code tools -solutions for partners and builders to integrate Craftt into their applications and offer access to universal benefits for their users.

"We are excited to back Craftt in building their vision of an empowered modern workforce. Their platform allows companies to easily access, interact, and transact with independent workers, verify their work history, and provide them with benefits otherwise unavailable to them. Human and work relationships made easy, powered with benefits and incentives."-Jacob Ko, Superscrypt.

"The Craftt team's innovative approach to decentralizing the future of work is powering opportunities for millions of independent workers around the globe. We believe in the transformative potential of their platform and are proud to support their mission of redefining how work is organized and valued"-Anna Bertha, Investor, DCG.

What's Next For

Craftt

Craftt Pass

is now in public beta for immediate access to exclusive cashback and discounts on global health insurance. Recently, Craftt integrated with

World 's digital proof of human for the internet- World ID , allowing its 15M+ World App users to Sign In with Worldcoin to Craftt Pass

for universal benefits.

Craftt will further develop the platform towards a Layer-2 infrastructure, expand its ecosystem partnerships, and allow Craftt Pass users to unlock even more benefits, opportunities, earnings, and rewards.

Early Craftt Pass users will have exclusive access to upcoming features, upgrades, and ecosystem apps. The global workforce and independent workers can claim their Craftt Pass now at craftt .

About

Craftt

Craftt is building a frictionless and fairer future of work. It's a decentralized infrastructure platform on a mission to deliver universal benefits that enable financial confidence for the modern workforce.

