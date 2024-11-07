New Chapter Launches First Upcycled Certified Products Including First To Market Upcycled Fish Oil

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Upcycled Certification Reinforces New Chapter's Ongoing Commitment to Harness Earth's Finest Ingredients and Promote Sustainable Practices

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Chapter®, a Vermont-based and supplement company with a mission to deliver the wisdom of Nature to nourish mind, body, and soul, has announced its first Upcycled Certified products, including its entire WholemegaTM Wild Alaskan Salmon Fish Oil line. The Upcycled Certified mark identifies products that have full nutritional value but would have otherwise been discarded for various reasons. Using these surplus foods to create new, high-quality items reduces food waste and promotes sustainable practices, both of which are core to the New Chapter brand.

New Chapter has long been on the cutting edge of sustainable certifications having obtained Organic Certification on multivitamins in 2005 and enrolling products in the Non-GMO Project Verification program in 2010. New Chapter has also been a certified B Corporation since 2014, defining success in terms of people, planet, and profit. Now, New Chapter's Upcycled Certification marks another significant milestone in the company's storied history.



"We are incredibly proud to be among the first vitamin brands to achieve Upcycled Certification," said New Chapter CEO Blaine Streisand. "Our commitment to sustainably harvested salmon has been a guiding principle since we began selling our Wholemega line in 2009, ensuring that not a single extra fish is caught in the process. The Upcycled Certification reaffirms our mission to harness the earth's finest ingredients and lead the way in creating a healthier, more sustainable world."

Bringing one of the first upcycled fish oils to market, New Chapter remains dedicated to using Nature's finest ingredients, derived from where they naturally grow best. All New Chapter wild Alaskan salmon oils are sourced from Certified Responsible Alaskan Fisheries. They are then fresh-pressed from nutrient-rich salmon trim that had already been caught and filleted for restaurants and fine grocers but would have gone unused despite its wide-ranging health benefits. Fish oil supports heart, joint, brain, eye and skin health and is clinically proven to improve Omega-3 index, help retain healthy triglyceride levels and promote other heart healthy markers.

Starting December 2024, New Chapter's entire Wholemega line – including Wholemega Fish Oil, Wholemega Fish Oil for Moms, Wholemega Fish Oil Tiny Caps – and Omega-3 Complex product will begin bearing the Upcycled Certification. Products are available online at NewChapter and Grove, or in-store at Whole Foods Markets and other natural health food grocers.

For information on New Chapter products and sustainable certifications, please visit NewChapter .

ABOUT NEW CHAPTER

A certified B Corporation, New Chapter® is a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a deeply held mission to deliver the wisdom of Nature to nourish body, mind, soul, and Mother Earth. Since 1982, they've been guided by Nature: the ultimate source of

good health. They take all of Nature's wisdom and combine it with brilliant combos of the finest ingredients, the strongest science, and time-honored traditions like herbalism and fermentation. The result? Masterfully crafted formulas that work in harmony with your body. Follow Nature's lead to better health!

SOURCE New Chapter

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED