Programming Language Training Industry Report, 2024-2028: Growing Emphasis On Coding Bootcamps And Rise Of Big Data Driving The Market At 19.31% CAGR

The programming language training market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.53 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.31% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increased adoption of bootcamps by developing economies, increased emphasis on blended learning, and incorporation of programming languages in school curricula.

The report on the programming language training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The programming language training market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Corporate Academic

By Product



Online

Classroom Bootcamp

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased integration of e-learning as one of the prime reasons driving the programming language training market growth during the next few years. Also, growing emphasis on coding bootcamps and rise of big data will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the programming language training market covers the following areas:



Programming language training market sizing

Programming language training market forecast Programming language training market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading programming language training market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aptech Ltd.

Barcelona Code School

Coding Blocks Pvt. Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

DataCamp Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd

edX LLC

Firebrand Training Ltd.

Global Knowledge Training LLC

Learning Tree International Inc.

LinkedIn Corp.

NetCom Learning

NIIT Ltd.

Online Consulting Inc.

PTR

Simplilearn

Udacity Inc. Udemy Inc.

