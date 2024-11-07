North American Trade Schools To Hold Open House At New Baltimore Campus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Open House this Wednesday, November 13th at North American Trade Schools

North American Trade is proud to announce the grand opening of their new campus at 5760 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215

- Matt DalyBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- North American Trade Schools (NATS), one of Baltimore's oldest and most respected skilled trades training centers, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility located at 5760 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. This expansion will allow NATS to serve more students and continue providing top-tier training programs that prepare individuals for rewarding careers in the skilled trades.To celebrate this milestone, NATS will host an Open House on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024. The event is open to the public, offering an opportunity for prospective students, families, and community members to tour the expanded, hands-on training facility, meet instructors, and learn more about the programs offered.As part of the Open House celebration, and with generous support from America's Trades Foundation, employer partners, and community leaders, over $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to both current and incoming students. These scholarships further NATS's commitment to making skilled trades education more accessible and affordable for aspiring professionals."We're thrilled to expand into this new facility, which will allow us to better serve our students and the Baltimore community," said Matt Daly, Campus President.“Our goal has always been to provide high-quality education that leads to meaningful, stable careers in the skilled trades.""Our new facility is a true reflection of our commitment to student success, with a layout designed specifically to enhance the learning experience," said Chris Raver, Director of Admissions. "We're excited to host an Open House so the community can come see firsthand how we're helping to shape the future of skilled trades."Since its founding, North American Trade Schools has graduated more than 10,000 men and women, many of whom have gone on to successful careers as welders, diesel technicians, electricians, truck drivers, HVAC technicians, and other vital roles in the building trades. This new expansion signifies NATS's ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for skilled labor in today's workforce.The Open House will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13th, with the scholarship awards ceremony taking place at noon. We invite everyone to join us for this special event.About North American Trade SchoolsSince 1971, North American Trade Schools (NATS) has been training individuals to enter the skilled trades. What started as a diesel technician training school has grown into a full career training school teaching seven trade programs for the greater Baltimore area. Learn more at

