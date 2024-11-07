.ART Registry And Artist Medina Kasimova Launch TIME TO ART Campaign For COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful celebration of art's ability to inspire and heal, .ART Registry is proud to announce the launch of the TIME TO ART campaign, coinciding with COP29, the United Nations on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan. This campaign will showcase six stunning generative art pieces, all derived from the original works of Medina Kasimova, the official artist of .ART and the inspiration behind .ART's charitable Art Therapy Initiative.

The works on display include "Autumn," "Winter," "Spring," "Sunset" "Flowers." and "Depths,” - each uniquely transforming Medina's original paintings into mesmerizing generative art that brings to life the natural cycles and the beauty of the planet. These inspiring images serve as a testament to the healing power of art and its ability to reconnect us with nature, encouraging viewers to reflect on their connection with the environment and to take steps towards a more sustainable future.

The campaign will be featured across 37 digital billboards throughout Baku during the COP29 conference, highlighting the message "TIME TO ART" alongside a QR code that leads to an immersive landing page featuring the artwork and more about .ART's commitment to sustainability and the arts.

Reyhan Kasimova, .ART co-founder and mother of the artist, Medina Kasimova, shared her thoughts on the campaign:“TIME TO ART is more than a call to action-it's a reflection of our belief that creativity has the power to heal not only individuals but also our planet. Medina's journey as an artist has always been about capturing beauty and resilience, and this campaign brings that vision to the forefront of our collective consciousness. Through her art, and through .ART domains, we hope to inspire the world to see creativity as a vital part of the solution to the challenges we face today.”

The TIME TO ART campaign aims to not only celebrate the importance of creativity but also to show how art can play a key role in addressing environmental issues. By leveraging Medina's evocative art and the generative reinterpretations of her work, .ART Registry underscores the intrinsic link between art, technology, and environmental awareness.

The campaign encourages viewers to explore the creative possibilities and join the movement to support the healing power of art by engaging with the message and visiting the landing page via the QR codes on display. .ART Domains is committed to providing a digital home for artists worldwide, amplifying the impact of art in all its forms.

About Medina Kasimova

Overcoming a near-death experience at birth, Medina's life has been marked by resilience and a profound sense of purpose. Her early struggles and the unwavering support of her family have shaped her unique artistic vision. Medina's art is a testament to her journey, blending her innate creativity with a relentless will to live and inspire. Her work serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the boundless potential within us all. See more of her work at .

About .ART Domains

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at . Register .ART domains at or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

