Rounds Software Tops 50,000 Patient Surveys

Sample $1 million savings from reduced policyholder hospital admissions

Healthcare software company TCI Software, Inc. announced today that it's Rounds Software has captured over 50,000 patient surveys.

- Tim Maroney, CEO of TCI SoftwareSOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TCI Software CEO Tim Maroney says,“We believe that we now have one of the largest databases of self-reported patient feedback data in healthcare.”Among the notable measures captured in the survey database are:. Quantifying reductions in patient emergency room visits and hospital admissions resulting from clinical care along with the dollar value of those savings.. Enabling clinic adminstrators healthcare insurance administrators to compare their organization's quality of care and cost saving intiatives to other clinics.. Using the new Rounds AlertsTM feature which sends auto emails to clinic adminstrators anytime a patient answers a Rounds survey question that requires immediate follow-up such as mental health crises, exposure to domestic violence and substance abuse, plus other barriers to receiving care.About RoundsRounds is a low-cost, all-digital patient feedback software program that captures experience, satisfaction and quality of care measures in real-time as patients leave clinic appointments, or via links placed in emails and cellphone text messages. The majority of patients surveyed receive care at safety-net, non-profit clinics.Rounds software has been used in over 175 clinic locations in 31 states and is the only healthcare software program that includes a built-in ROI CalculatorTM. That feature computes the cost savings healthcare providers realize from reduced patient ER visits and admissions as a consequence of clinic outcomes. Another exclusive Rounds reporting tool enables clinic adminstrators to compare their organization's performance to other clinics that utilize the software.For more information about Rounds and TCI Software, visit our web site or contact us .

