Michael Dillenger Channels Inner-Edgar Allan Poe In Melodic Rock Song Revenant From Pilot Light Records

Pilot Light Records proudly announces "Revenant" by rock singer-songwriter Michael Dillenger.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As far back as he can remember, Michael Dillinger has believed in Words and Music.

Growing up in Clifton Park, NY, he recalls a specific moment at Arongen Elementary School, that he happened upon a book at the back of the classroom called Magic Casements. The book was a collection of vintage poetry published in the first half of the 20th century with classic pieces by Poe, Kipling, Whitman, and many others. This book sparked something in him that was unexpected and soothing. There was something fascinating about the men and women in that book. There was something real in their words.

His earliest rock n roll memory is of a used cassette tape by the Traveling Wilburys that belonged to his father. Michael wore that tape out on his portable tape player. That obsession led him to the music of each of the icons that made up that super group especially Tom Petty. The attitude, the look, and of course the songs drew him to what was to become his lifelong artistic path. There was something real in his music.

Every lover of music has that person who showed them what was“cool”. It could be an older sibling, an uncle, a neighbor, or classmate. For Michael it was a friend of his mother's, Charles Demarco. Charles turned Michael on to The Who, Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, and all sorts of Rock icons. Somehow, he knew that these things would bring Michael comfort and camaraderie with the knowledge that there were others out there taking words and music and returning something powerful.

Michael's debut solo release “Revenant” is a statement. Not only a personal statement as it is the first time he has stepped away from the protection of a band, but it also a philosophical statement. In literature a Revenant is a person that has returned from a real or perceived death. Tommy's father in the Who's classic rock opera was a revenant. The entire zombie genre is based on the concept of the revenant. Clint Eastwood's High Plains Drifter was a revenant.

Who is Michael Dillinger's Revenant?“I am! I must prove myself. I must show that I can make it in this world and will not rest until I do. I wrote the song about the way I look at the world and the people in it. How others are awake and some still sleep," said Dillenger.

"I am in love with this song," said Marc Alan of Pilot Light Records .

The lyrics remind me if Edgar Allan Poe. They're very dark, but highly intelligent. It's such a heavy song, and yet, melodically up lifting," he said.

"The Revenant” was released by Pilot Light Records at midnight on Halloween, October 31, 2024. It was produced by Ethan Isaac of Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT, with production and mix engineering by Tom Stewart, and mastering by John Shyloski. It's available world wide on all major streaming outlets,.

