City Wide Facility Solutions Becomes Exclusive Maintenance Partner For Shocker Athletics

City Wide Facility Solutions

Troy and Mitch Wayman

City Wide Facility Solutions announces partnership with Shocker Athletics; bringing its facility management services to Wichita State's athletic facilities.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is proud to announce its exclusive multi-year partnership with Shocker Athletics as its official maintenance partner. This exciting collaboration brings City Wide's comprehensive suite of facility management services to Wichita State University's athletic facilities, ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and operational efficiency.This partnership with Shocker Athletics further solidifies City Wide's reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive facility management services in the region. City Wide's unique business model provides a single point of contact for all interior and exterior facility maintenance, including event cleaning, parking lot repair, plumbing, lawn and landscape, labor support, and janitorial services.“We are honored to partner with Wichita State and Shocker Athletics. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to delivering top-tier facility management solutions,” said Troy Wayman, owner of City Wide Facility Solutions.“We strive to be the first choice for Wichita-area businesses, and this collaboration highlights our commitment to maintaining strong community relationships.”Started in 2016 by local entrepreneurs Troy and Mitch Wayman, a father and son duo, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with independent and locally owned companies to provide services to our clients. Aligning with independent contractors ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for Wichita small businesses to develop alongside a company with a proven system and track record in the facility maintenance industry.About City Wide Facility SolutionsCity Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20+ additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" GoCityWid

