KUNA, KFAS Chiefs Hold Coordination Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatmah Al-Salem held talks on Thursday with Dr. Amina Farhan, her counterpart at Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), on cooperation between the news agency and the scientific establishment.

Dr. Al-Salem, during the meeting, lauded the eminent role undertaken by the foundation for promoting scientific culture and innovative in the State of Kuwait, noting that KFAS effectively contributes to supporting scientific research and overhaul of the national resources and potentials, ingredients for enhancing sustainable development.

KUNA's director general affirmed the keenness on shedding light on activities and initiatives that enhance scientific awareness, promoting scientific research, knowledge and innovation in Kuwait, indicating that KFAS in this vein funds the scientific researches, organize advanced training courses and establishes partnerships with research and scientific establishments, locally and abroad.

Dr. Farhan, along with her accompanying delegation, touched on KFAS' role for securing a stimulating environment for scientific and technological innovation, thus contributing to the sustainable development through empowering the national cadres and elevating the level of their scientific capacities.

The foundation's side affirmed support for the national media cadres, noting that KUNA's personnel partake in specialized training courses organized by the foundation in cooperation with renowned foreign universities.

The two sides during the meeting agreed on activating direct coordination mechanisms to facilitate media coverage of the scientific initiatives and projects at the national level. (end)

