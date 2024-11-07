APTIM Lands In Top 10 Environmental Management Firms For Fourth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Engineering News-Record's Top 200 Environmental Firms puts APTIM in the top 10 categories for both environmental management and nuclear waste.

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM is ranked number 7 in environmental management and number 10 in nuclear waste by Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2024 Top 200 Environmental Firms , which showcases the leaders of the global environmental services market. APTIM Senior Vice President of Environmental & Solutions Greg Coffman is also featured in the issue, attributing the environmental consulting firm's growth to a high demand across the company, industry, and public to uphold environmental, social, and governance commitments.

APTIM is ranked as number 7 in the category Top 10 Environmental Firms by Market Segment: Environmental Management, which ENR defines as "compliance, due diligence, audits, and environmental information technology." APTIM, up two spots from last year, has ranked in this category since 2021.

"Our comprehensive offering of environmental services-compliance, permitting, and licensing; consulting; laboratory operations; site assessment, remediation, and closure; solid waste program management; waste minimization; and sustainability-ensures our clients have a partner for every step along the way to improving their environmental footprint," said APTIM Vice President of Compliance & Permitting Greg Butler. "We take each project personally because they are all a critical milestone in our mission to creating a more sustainable, resilient world."

APTIM is also ranked as number 10 in the category Top 10 Environmental Firms by Market Segment: Nuclear Waste. APTIM has ranked in this category, defined by ENR as "nuclear or radioactive materials remediation, storage, disposal, and/or management," since 2022.

"For more than 30 years, APTIM has proudly cleaned up legacy sites for clients such as the US Department of Energy, Army Corps of Engineers, and Department of Defense," said APTIM Senior Vice President of Nuclear Decommissioning David Lowe. "Today, whether we are decommissioning a radiological site, remediating a nuclear facility, managing nuclear materials, or transporting hazardous waste, our top priorities remain safety and environmental protection."

APTIM placed as number 44 in the overall Top 200 Environmental Firms category, based on the percentage of gross revenue in 2023 as reported from environmental services. Learn more about APTIM's full range of environmental and sustainability solutions here .

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at

APTIM , and connect with us on

LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

and Instagram .

SOURCE APTIM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED